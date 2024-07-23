Bulgarians Secure Key Leadership Positions in European Parliament Committees

World » EU | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 15:32
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Secure Key Leadership Positions in European Parliament Committees @Tsvetelina Penkova

Bulgarian MEPs have made significant gains in the leadership of several European Parliament committees. Tsvetelina Penkova, representing the Socialists, has been elected as the first vice-chairman of the Committee on Industry, Research, and Energy. This marks Penkova’s return to the role, having previously served on the same committee before the elections on June 9.

Hristo Petrov from "We Continue the Change" has been appointed as the fourth vice-chairman of the Committee on Culture and Education for his group "Renew Europe." In addition, Nikola Minchev will take on a vice-chair role in the Committee on the Internal Market, while Emil Radev from GERB/EPP will serve as a vice-chair of the Legal Committee.

Notably, Ilhan Kyuchuk from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms/"Renew Europe" has been appointed as the chair of the Legal Committee, marking the first time a Bulgarian has led a committee since the country's accession to the EU.

