Bulgaria’s Failure to Act Threatens Webit Event, Organizers Claim

Business | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 15:11
Organizers of the Webit conference have expressed serious concerns about a potential international scandal due to the Bulgarian government's inaction, despite the country being designated as a partner for this year’s event, reports OFFNews. In a letter addressed to Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, Plamen Rusev, the executive chairman of the Webit Foundation, highlighted the problem.

Rusev pointed out that state institutions have not responded to communications from the organizers. This inaction follows a decision by the Council of Ministers in January to make Bulgaria a partner country for the event. The purpose was to promote "Brand Bulgaria," with Webit taking on the role of primary driver, expected to draw significant media attention, government representatives from across Europe, and major investors to Bulgaria.

Webit had even suspended an international bidding process for the event’s host country and waived its standard licensing fee after discussions to hold the European edition of Webit in Bulgaria this year. Despite this, Rusev noted that state institutions have not adhered to the Council of Ministers' decision, nor have they acknowledged the numerous declarations of support from various business organizations, which emphasize the event's importance for both industry and Bulgaria's international image.

Rusev warned that this situation, if unresolved, could shift from being a significant opportunity for Bulgaria’s global image to an international embarrassment. Key figures and potential investors, who were expecting to be welcomed and explore opportunities in Bulgaria, might feel misled and disappointed. Rusev criticized the acting prime minister and his cabinet for failing to address the official correspondence and execute the Council of Ministers' decision effectively.

He further criticized political leaders across Bulgaria’s major parties for their verbal support without corresponding action, and he accused the caretaker government of negligence. Rusev emphasized that such administrative inaction could lead to substantial financial losses and harm Bulgaria's reputation on the world stage.

The Webit festival is scheduled to take place in Sofia on October 23-24.

