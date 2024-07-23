Local Water Sources Depleting: 10-15 Villages in Varna Region on Water Rationing

Society | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:15
Bulgaria: Local Water Sources Depleting: 10-15 Villages in Varna Region on Water Rationing @Pixabay

Every day, 10-15 villages in the Varna region experience water shortages due to the depletion of local water sources, exacerbated by high temperatures and a lack of rainfall over the past month. This was highlighted in front of BNT by engineer Veselin Rusev, the manager of Waterworks - Varna, following a meeting with mayors of the most affected municipalities in the region. Rusev assured that only Varna and its nearby settlements, which are supplied by the main water supply system, have no issues with water supply this summer, maintaining that there is currently water available in all district settlements.

The mayors agreed that solving the severe water supply problems in the Varna region requires cooperation between local and central authorities. They are calling for changes in the state’s financing of water projects and a faster approval process for municipal water supply initiatives. They predict that ensuring sufficient water resources will become one of the most significant challenges for local governments in the coming years due to continued high temperatures and inadequate rainfall. In the Varna region, smaller municipalities and settlements suffer from water shortages because of outdated infrastructure that frequently fails. Additionally, underground water sources are nearly depleted.

Emanuil Manolov, the mayor of Avren Municipality, noted that residents are less inclined to limit their water usage, using water for swimming pools, car washing, and extensive yard irrigation. This behavior has significantly increased water consumption in the municipality over the past few years. Another issue is the population growth in Avren's villages, a trend that has continued since the COVID-19 pandemic. Rusev mentioned that the municipalities of Dolni Chiflik, Avren, and Devnya already have plumbing projects ready, with Avren already replacing the pipes of its water supply system.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: water, Varna, supply

Related Articles:

Night Train from Sofia to Varna Derails in Svoge: No Injuries Reported

The night train from Sofia to Varna experienced a derailment in Svoge, as reported by Bulgarian State Railways

Society » Incidents | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:25

No Hot Water in 10 Sofia Districts Due to Annual Maintenance from August 5th

From 9:00 a.m. on August 5, 2024, until 12:00 p.m. on August 16, 2024, "Toplofikatsia Sofia" (Heating Systems Sofia) will conduct its annual preventive maintenance

Society | July 22, 2024, Monday // 10:43

Fire Forces Closure of Hemus Highway Between Varna and Shumen

The Hemus Highway in the Varna - Shumen direction is being closed due to heavy smoke from a nearby fire

Society » Incidents | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 15:56

Crisis on the Islands: Greece Battles Water Shortages Amid Tourist Boom

Greece's famed islands are grappling with a water crisis just as they brace for a surge in tourist arrivals during peak season

Society » Environment | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 11:01

Bulgaria Air Launched Direct Flights from Varna to Frankfurt

On July 6, 2024, direct flights from Varna to Frankfurt of the Bulgarian national airline were launched, and the airport in the sea capital solemnly welcomed the first arriving passengers from the German city

Business » Tourism | July 8, 2024, Monday // 17:47

Bulgaria's Real Estate Boom: Varna Outpaces Sofia in Price Growth

In Bulgaria, residential property prices are on the rise, with Varna leading the charge ahead of even Sofia

Business » Properties | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

No Active Fires in Bulgaria, but Concerns Grow Over Nearby Greek Blaze

Currently, there are no active fires in Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 10:02

Night Train from Sofia to Varna Derails in Svoge: No Injuries Reported

The night train from Sofia to Varna experienced a derailment in Svoge, as reported by Bulgarian State Railways

Society » Incidents | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:25

Sunny Mornings, Stormy Afternoons: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast

Today, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny during the morning across most parts of the country

Society » Environment | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:20

Bulgarian Scientists to Study Solar Activity from Antarctica in Groundbreaking Project

Bulgaria's first polar astronomy project will take place in 2024-2025

Society » Education | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:12

Bulgaria Thanked Czech and Spanish Teams for Firefighting Aid

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov expressed profound gratitude to the military and firefighting teams from the Czech Republic and Spain for their invaluable assistance in battling the widespread fires in Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 16:42

British Band TesseracT For the First Time in Bulgaria Next Year

In the midst of the current concert season, comes the news that British progressive metal heroes TesseracT will be coming to our country for their first concert at the Pirotska 5 Event Center in the winter of 2025.

Society | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 16:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria