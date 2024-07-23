Local Water Sources Depleting: 10-15 Villages in Varna Region on Water Rationing

Every day, 10-15 villages in the Varna region experience water shortages due to the depletion of local water sources, exacerbated by high temperatures and a lack of rainfall over the past month. This was highlighted in front of BNT by engineer Veselin Rusev, the manager of Waterworks - Varna, following a meeting with mayors of the most affected municipalities in the region. Rusev assured that only Varna and its nearby settlements, which are supplied by the main water supply system, have no issues with water supply this summer, maintaining that there is currently water available in all district settlements.

The mayors agreed that solving the severe water supply problems in the Varna region requires cooperation between local and central authorities. They are calling for changes in the state’s financing of water projects and a faster approval process for municipal water supply initiatives. They predict that ensuring sufficient water resources will become one of the most significant challenges for local governments in the coming years due to continued high temperatures and inadequate rainfall. In the Varna region, smaller municipalities and settlements suffer from water shortages because of outdated infrastructure that frequently fails. Additionally, underground water sources are nearly depleted.

Emanuil Manolov, the mayor of Avren Municipality, noted that residents are less inclined to limit their water usage, using water for swimming pools, car washing, and extensive yard irrigation. This behavior has significantly increased water consumption in the municipality over the past few years. Another issue is the population growth in Avren's villages, a trend that has continued since the COVID-19 pandemic. Rusev mentioned that the municipalities of Dolni Chiflik, Avren, and Devnya already have plumbing projects ready, with Avren already replacing the pipes of its water supply system.