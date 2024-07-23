Surviving Lightning in Stara Planina: Boy in Good Condition Despite Tragic Loss

The 13-year-old boy who survived the lightning strike in Stara Planina is in good condition and was brought to the "St. George" University Hospital in Plovdiv last night, according to hospital officials speaking to BNT. Unfortunately, his father and 11-year-old sister, who were also struck by lightning, had little chance of survival, as stated by Krasen Georgiev from the Mountain Rescue Service.

Bad weather delayed the air rescue operation. Georgiev explained, "We had to wait for the weather conditions to improve, but thankfully, it was over relatively quickly within a few hours. Our ground team arrived almost simultaneously with the aircraft intended to evacuate the child."

Rescuers believe the chances of survival for the father and sister were minimal, even though they may have attempted to move to a lower area on the mountain. Georgiev noted, "The metal rope might have been a factor since they were near it, but even without it, the likelihood of such an event was high."

Experts recommend squatting and curling into a ball if lightning strikes nearby. Lightning protection expert Eng. Radoslav Kalchev advises, "It's crucial to stay dry. Place a tent layer, sleeping bag, sack, or backpack under your feet to separate from the moist ground, which can conduct the lightning current."

The HEMS medical helicopter did not participate in the rescue mission because it was undergoing mandatory maintenance after a certain number of flight hours. However, the rescue service assures that this did not delay the mission.