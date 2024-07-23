Bulgaria's Glavchev Ready to Continue as Acting Prime Minister if Third Mandate Fails

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has expressed his willingness to remain in office if the third mandate is not fulfilled and the country must be governed by an acting cabinet once again. This was made clear from Glavchev's responses to questions from citizens and the media on Facebook earlier today.

"The Council of Ministers is a very serious challenge. On the other hand, I don't shy away from challenges... I have been the chairman of the National Assembly as well... In every position, I try to do my job properly," Glavchev stated.

Glavchev reiterated that there has been no recruitment of party leaders through the interim government but admitted to receiving calls with requests for some personnel reshuffles. "I hear various names, but there were no political leaders involved. I talk to all political leaders; it is normal. Someone may have called, for example, to retain someone for purely human reasons. I am not talking about appointments in general, but more about low-level positions, such as deputy regional governors," he clarified.

We remind you, that in March 2024, President Rumen Radev appointed Dimitar Glavchev, the then Chairman of the Audit Chamber, as acting Prime Minister. Glavchev, a former Speaker of Parliament who resigned in 2017, proposed a caretaker government despite GERB leader Boyko Borissov's opposition to his nomination. Legislative changes were made to allow Glavchev to take unpaid leave during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Born in Sofia, he holds a Master’s degree in International Economic Relations and Accounting from the University of National and World Economy. He is a Chartered Accountant and a registered auditor with the Institute of Chartered Accountants, boasting over 30 years of experience in auditing, financial control, and accounting, with more than 20 years in independent audits, including EU-funded projects.

Glavchev served as a Member of Parliament representing GERB and was part of the Budget and Finance Committee from the 41st to the 46th National Assembly. He was the Deputy Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee and led the Standing Subcommittee on Public Sector Accountability in the 41st National Assembly. He chaired the 44th National Assembly from April 19, 2017, to November 17, 2017, and was Deputy Chairman of the 43rd National Assembly. He also chaired the Commission for Monitoring the State Commission on Energy and Water Regulation in the 41st National Assembly and led delegations for the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Glavchev was instrumental in drafting the 2010 Law on the Audit Chamber, the foundation of the current legislation, and proposed the creation of an Advisory Council to the Audit Chamber, which now includes representatives from the Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Institute of Internal Auditors in Bulgaria.