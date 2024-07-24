Political Dispute Over Nikolay Nenchev's Temporary Appointment in the Bulgarian Embassy in Ukraine

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has confirmed the appointment of Nikolay Nenchev, the former Minister of Defense, as the temporary manager of Bulgaria's embassy in Ukraine. Glavchev asserts that this decision is in line with the proper procedures and does not require a presidential decree. He emphasized that the appointment was made to ensure Bulgaria has a representative at the highest possible level, even if not an "extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador."

“There are not many individuals willing to serve as ambassadors in such circumstances,” Glavchev remarked. He pointed out that discussions are ongoing to find a suitable candidate for the ambassadorial role, which, according to the Constitution, must be appointed by a presidential decree. He firmly believes that no rules have been violated in the current appointment process.

However, President Rumen Radev has criticized the decision to appoint Nenchev as the temporary manager. Radev argues that Nenchev lacks the necessary professional qualities and expertise for the ambassadorial role. His critique reflects a broader concern about the appropriateness of this temporary appointment.

Vice President Iliana Yotova has also voiced her disapproval of the appointment.

Yotova criticized the decision as a significant breach of the Constitution's spirit. She highlighted that the Constitution explicitly outlines the president's role in appointing diplomatic mission heads upon the Council of Ministers' proposal. Yotova questioned the decision to appoint a temporary manager in the context of an ongoing conflict in Ukraine, suggesting it signifies a downgrading of Bulgaria’s diplomatic representation.

Yotova expressed her gratitude to Solomon Passi for publicly disclosing the appointment. She believes that the move was intended to present the public with a fait accompli, and she views it as a serious constitutional infraction.

Yotova also expressed her hope that the third mandate to form a government, as outlined by the 50th National Assembly, will be successful. She remains optimistic about the possibility of forming a government with this mandate, despite ongoing political challenges.