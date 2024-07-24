Greek Media Express Gratitude to Bulgarian Firefighters for Their Crucial Role in Containing Fires

The Greek media have expressed their gratitude towards the Bulgarian firefighters who contributed significantly to firefighting efforts in Greece. Although temperatures in the country have decreased, the threat of fires persists.

Central Greek media outlets have featured images of the Bulgarian firefighting team and their equipment, underlining their critical role in combating the blazes, reports BNT. The headlines read, “Greece thanks the Bulgarian firefighters,” highlighting the European assistance provided. The coverage praises the high level of professionalism demonstrated by the Bulgarian firefighters and includes photos documenting their efforts at various fire sites.

According to the Civil Defense for today, firefighting efforts continue near the Bulgarian border, with aerial attacks being employed to contain the outbreak. Firefighters are committed to preventing the fire from crossing into Bulgarian territory. A fire trench has been dug to halt the fire's advance.

On the island of Rhodes, large firefighting forces are engaged in battling a blaze that is threatening residential areas. Despite the significant drop in temperatures, the risk of new fires remains high, and authorities have yet to implement evacuation measures for tourists. The ongoing efforts aim to control the flames and prevent further damage.