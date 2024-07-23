China Brokers Deal Between Hamas and Fatah for Gaza Reconciliation and Transitional Government

Hamas has announced the signing of an agreement with various Palestinian organizations, including its rival Fatah, to pursue "national unity." The deal, which was signed in Beijing, has been described by China as a framework for joint governance of Gaza following the conclusion of the ongoing conflict. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who facilitated the meeting with senior representatives from Hamas, Fatah, and 12 other Palestinian groups, confirmed that the agreement involves the establishment of a "transitional government of national reconciliation" to manage Gaza post-war.

Hamas spokesman Mousa Abu Marzouk emphasized the commitment to national unity after the signing, stating, "Today we signed an agreement on national unity and we declare that national unity is the way to end this journey. We are dedicated to it and call for it."

Hamas, established in the 1980s, became a significant opposition to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), with Fatah being the leading faction within the PLO. The primary distinction between Hamas and Fatah lies in their approach to Israel: Hamas seeks the destruction of Israel, while Fatah aims to establish a Palestinian state without altering Israel's status.

Tensions between Hamas and Fatah intensified in 2006 when Hamas secured a majority in the Palestinian Legislative Council elections, which had previously been dominated by Fatah. This resulted in a brief military conflict and a failed attempt at shared governance. By 2007, Hamas had taken control of the Gaza Strip, while Fatah retained authority over the West Bank.

This new agreement between the Palestinian factions and other organizations comes more than nine months after the onset of the war between Israel and Hamas. The conflict began with a surprise attack by Hamas on southern Israel, which resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths, primarily civilians, and around 250 hostages, with more than 110 still believed to be in Gaza. According to Hamas-controlled health authorities, nearly 40,000 people have died in the subsequent Israeli military response.

