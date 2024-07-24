President Radev Rejects Nikolay Nenchev as Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Citing Lack of Qualifications

President Rumen Radev has stated that Nikolay Nenchev does not possess the necessary qualifications to serve as Bulgaria's ambassador to Ukraine. According to the Bulgarian Constitution, ambassadors are appointed by presidential decree based on proposals from the Council of Ministers, as noted in a statement from the president's press office.

President Radev revealed that during the Denkov-Gabriel government, he was persistently urged to appoint Nenchev as the Bulgarian ambassador to Ukraine, but he firmly refused. Radev argued that Nenchev lacked the professional skills and training required for such an important diplomatic role.

Instead of recommending a qualified candidate for the ambassadorship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appointed Nenchev as the "temporary manager" of the Bulgarian embassy in Ukraine. Radev criticized this move as an unjustified reduction in the level of diplomatic representation and a serious violation of constitutional and procedural norms for appointing heads of diplomatic missions.

The president has called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to adhere strictly to constitutional and procedural requirements for appointing Bulgarian ambassadors. He has also urged the Council of Ministers to propose a candidate with proven qualifications and professional expertise for the ambassadorship to Ukraine.