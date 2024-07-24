Ministry of Interior Reports No Active Fires in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29
Bulgaria: Ministry of Interior Reports No Active Fires in Bulgaria

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that there are currently no active fires within Bulgaria. The recent fire affecting the Yambol villages of Voden, Kraynovo, and Strandzha has been fully contained. A detour will be conducted today, and if no active outbreaks are detected, the equipment and personnel will be redeployed.

Meanwhile, Greek firefighters continue their efforts to control the blaze near the Bulgarian-Greek border, which has not yet crossed into Bulgarian territory. Overnight, fire department teams remained on duty, and as of this morning, firefighters, foresters, military personnel, and gendarmerie are actively monitoring the situation.

Fires in the dry grass and deciduous forests around the villages of Ovchepoltsi and Tsar Asen in Pazardzhik municipality, as well as near Kocherinovo station, have been localized. These fires were addressed by firefighters, volunteers, and forest officials.

Currently, fire departments are managing 12 incidents involving 91 fire engines and 255 personnel, focusing on locating and extinguishing the remaining fires.

