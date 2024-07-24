North Macedonia's PM: Corridor 8 Project Infeasible, Urges Funds to Bypass Bulgaria and Upgrade Corridor 10

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:44
Bulgaria: North Macedonia's PM: Corridor 8 Project Infeasible, Urges Funds to Bypass Bulgaria and Upgrade Corridor 10

The Republic of North Macedonia's plan for utilizing funds from the EU's Western Balkans growth initiative was prepared two weeks ago, and the country is now awaiting approval from the European Commission, according to Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with Telma TV, reported by BTA.

Mickoski criticized some of the projects initiated by the previous government, citing the railway line to Bulgaria, a segment of transport Corridor 8, as an example. He argued that this project is unfeasible, describing it as ending in a dead end or a half-tunnel without a clear continuation towards the Black Sea. Mickoski warned of potential sanctions up to 750 million euros if the project is not addressed properly.

He suggested reallocating the funds to modernize the railway line on Corridor 10 instead, which would enhance the speed of trains from 30 km/h to 100 km/h. Mickoski proposed increasing the budget for Macedonian Railways - Infrastructure and acquiring five new locomotives to improve train operations across the country.

Transport Minister Alexander Nikoloski also emphasized the importance of Corridor 10, which links Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Hungary with Greece. He mentioned plans to negotiate with donors of the Corridor 8 project to redirect funds towards Corridor 10.

In North Macedonia, the eastern section of the Corridor 8 railway, intended to connect with Bulgaria, has been financed through a pre-accession grant from the EU's "Financial Framework for the Western Balkans" and loans from the EBRD and the EIB. The tender procedure for this project concluded in the last week of June.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mickoski, macedonia, EU, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

No Active Fires in Bulgaria, but Concerns Grow Over Nearby Greek Blaze

Currently, there are no active fires in Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 10:02

Bulgarian Scientists to Study Solar Activity from Antarctica in Groundbreaking Project

Bulgaria's first polar astronomy project will take place in 2024-2025

Society » Education | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:12

Bulgaria’s Failure to Act Threatens Webit Event, Organizers Claim

Organizers of the Webit conference have expressed serious concerns about a potential international scandal due to the Bulgarian government's inaction, despite the country being designated as a partner for this year’s event

Business | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 15:11

Political Dispute Over Nikolay Nenchev's Temporary Appointment in the Bulgarian Embassy in Ukraine

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has confirmed the appointment of Nikolay Nenchev, the former Minister of Defense, as the temporary manager of Bulgaria's embassy in Ukraine

Politics » Diplomacy | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 12:08

Ministry of Interior Reports No Active Fires in Bulgaria

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that there are currently no active fires within Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

Bulgaria's Defense Spending to Surpass 2% GDP Target in 2024

Bulgaria's defense spending for this year is set to surpass the minimum 2% of its gross domestic product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 07:51
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

US Strategic Bombers Arrive in Romania for NATO Mission Amid Russian Interception

Two American B-52 strategic bombers have arrived at Romania's Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Force Base near Constanța to conduct the Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission

World » Southeast Europe | July 22, 2024, Monday // 18:16

North Macedonia's PM Highlights Calm Relations with Bulgaria Amid EU Talks

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated that relations between Bulgaria and North Macedonia are stable and coordinated

World » Southeast Europe | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 11:23

Greece Enforces Outdoor Work Restrictions Amid Extreme Heat and Fire Threats

Greece has implemented a complete ban on outdoor work during high temperatures at lunchtime

World » Southeast Europe | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 11:30

North Macedonia's PM Doubts EU Talks Will Start Even With Bulgarian Inclusion in the Constitution

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of North Macedonia expressed doubts about the certainty of starting EU membership negotiations even if Bulgarians are included in the country's Constitution

World » Southeast Europe | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:10

Serbia Serves Russian Interests, Risks Regional Conflict, Says Ex-NATO General

Former NATO General Wesley Clark warned of the risk of another war in the Balkans, stating that Serbian authorities are serving Russian interests

World » Southeast Europe | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:05

North Macedonia's President Asserts No Constitutional Changes Required by Bulgaria Agreement

In her first interview as president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova emphasized that North Macedonia has fulfilled its obligations under the Prespa Agreement ahead of schedule

World » Southeast Europe | July 5, 2024, Friday // 09:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria