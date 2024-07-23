Kamala Harris Confident in Election Victory as Democrats Prepare Nomination

The Democratic Party is set to nominate its candidate for the US presidential election by August 7 through a virtual voting process, according to Jamie Harrison, the chairman of the party's National Committee. Harrison promised an "open and honest" nomination process. The party's convention is scheduled to take place from August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois. Vice President Kamala Harris is the front-runner, having secured commitments from numerous delegates and the support of influential party figure Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House.

In Wilmington, Delaware, Kamala Harris expressed confidence in her bid, stating, "We're going to win the election." She addressed campaign staffers who previously worked to re-elect Joe Biden and will now focus on her campaign. Harris emphasized her commitment to freedom, opportunity, and justice, pledging to restore abortion rights in the US by law. She criticized GOP nominee Donald Trump, claiming his policies would regress America and exacerbate economic injustice.

President Joe Biden has vowed to support Harris's candidacy and urged his re-election campaign team to back her. In a teleconference from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden promised to do whatever Harris needs leading up to the November 5 election. Following Biden’s withdrawal from the race, Harris’s campaign managed to raise a record 81 million dollars within 24 hours, surpassing the 250 million dollars already secured since Biden was a candidate. This achievement marks the largest amount ever raised in 24 hours for a presidential campaign, according to Harris’s team.

Although Kamala Harris has not yet been officially nominated as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, she still needs to secure support from key donors and party representatives. Meanwhile, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance made his first solo campaign appearance at his former high school in Middleton, emphasizing his local ties, praising Donald Trump, and criticizing Democratic Vice President Harris. Vance argued that the real threat comes from the Democratic establishment's decision to replace Biden without primary elections, which he claims shows pressure from "elite Democrats."