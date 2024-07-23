Bulgarian Basketball Star Vezenkov Waives $6.6 Million to Leave Toronto Raptors

Sports | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Basketball Star Vezenkov Waives $6.6 Million to Leave Toronto Raptors

Bulgaria's Aleksandar (Sasha) Vezenkov has officially been released by the Toronto Raptors. According to NBA reporter Keith Smith, the Bulgarian star "left 6.6 million dollars on the table to make this happen - to be released by the Canadians." Vezenkov can now sign a contract with his former club Olympiakos, but he must wait 48 hours on the "rejection list." This theoretically allows any team to add him to their roster and take over his contract, although the chances are minimal since it is well known he wants to return to Greece.

"Sasha Vezenkov has waived his entire 6.6 million dollars salary in a buyout from the Toronto Raptors, a league source told @spotrac," wrote Keith Smith on his page. CBS also broadcast the news. Eurohoops reported that Olympiakos and Vezenkov initially agreed on a lucrative four-year contract with an annual salary of 4,000,000 euros for the 28-year-old Bulgarian, an amount not yet confirmed by the club from Piraeus.

Vezenkov, Bulgaria's most successful athlete at the moment, had a difficult first season in the NBA with Sacramento, where he was injured for long periods, hampering his adaptation. Last season, Vezenkov averaged 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 42 games with the Sacramento Kings. There were options for his future both in the NBA and in Europe. However, it appears he will return to Olympiakos, the club that propelled him to the top of the Euroleague.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vezenkov, toronto, NBA, Canadian

Related Articles:

Young Bulgarian Chess Sensation Nurgyul Salimova Takes on 'Candidates Tournament'

Nurgyul Salimova, the burgeoning Bulgarian chess sensation, steps onto the grand stage of the 2024 Candidates Tournament in Toronto with a flurry of anticipation surrounding her

Sports | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 09:21

Another Unidentified Flying Object has been Shot Down over North America

Another unidentified object has been shot down in North American airspace, confirmed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

World | February 12, 2023, Sunday // 10:13

The Deadline for the Citizenship Check of Kiril Petkov has been Extended

The term of the citizenship check of the former caretaker Minister of Economy Kiril Petkov has been extended until mid-December. It began in late August, after the prosecutor's office was notified by e-mail that he had both Bulgarian and Canadian citizens

Politics | November 29, 2021, Monday // 16:36

Bulgarian Special Prosecutor's Office is Investigating the Case with the citizenship of Kiril Petkov

In connection with numerous journalistic inquiries, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office informed that as early as 24.08.2021, on the basis of an e-mail signal containing allegations of a crime committed by Kiril Petkov, in his capacity as Minister of Econ

Politics | October 13, 2021, Wednesday // 11:19

Subway Fire: Passengers from a Train in Toronto Were Evacuated

A fire broke out inside a subway train and hundreds of passengers were evacuated, according to a Toronto news release quoted by the Toronto Daily.

Society » Incidents | December 3, 2019, Tuesday // 11:16

Theodore Ushev's 'The Physics of Sorrow' Animation with a World Premiere in Toronto

Donald Sutherland and his son, Joseph Sutherland, are the official guests of the first screening.

Society » Culture | September 5, 2019, Thursday // 10:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Grandmaster Stefanova Secures Podium Finish in Xi'an Chess Event

Grandmaster Antoaneta Stefanova secured third place at the women’s accelerated chess tournament held in Xi'an, China

Sports | July 22, 2024, Monday // 16:30

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Remains in ATP Top 10 as Others Climb the Rankings

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's most accomplished tennis player, has maintained his position in the ATP world rankings top 10 for the 13th consecutive week

Sports | July 22, 2024, Monday // 09:48

Bulgarian Driver Nikola Tsolov Triumphs in Formula 3 Long Race

Nikola Tsolov of Bulgaria achieved his first Formula 3 main event win by clinching victory in the long race at the Hungaroring circuit in Hungary

Sports | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 16:00

30 Years On: The Legacy of Bulgaria's Historic 1994 World Cup Performance

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Bulgaria's remarkable performance at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, a milestone that remains a proud chapter in the nation's sporting history

Sports | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 16:11

Gareth Southgate Steps Down as England Manager After Euro 2024 Final Loss

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager after nearly eight years

Sports | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 14:07

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Holds Steady at No. 10 in Tennis Rankings

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top male tennis player, has maintained his position at number 10 in the ATP world rankings

Sports | July 15, 2024, Monday // 12:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria