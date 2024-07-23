Slovakia Receives First F-16 Jets to Replace Donated MiG-29s

Kharkiv Struck by Russian Missiles, Air Alert Issued in Eastern Ukraine
An air alert was issued in several regions of eastern Ukraine last night as tensions remained high
Slovakia has received the first two of its 14 new F-16 fighter jets on Monday, which are set to replace the MiG-29s previously donated to Ukraine. This acquisition is part of a 2018 deal valued at approximately 1.6 billion dollars. The remaining 12 jets are expected to arrive by the end of 2025.
Although the first planes were officially handed over earlier this year, they remained in the US for maintenance training, as the runway at their intended base in Slovakia was not yet ready. Since last year, Slovakia has been relying on its central European neighbors for air patrols.
Prime Minister Robert Fico's government has suspended state military aid to Ukraine and called for an investigation into the previous administration's donation of MiG-29s, which had been grounded due to a lack of parts.
French authorities have detained a Russian citizen suspected of planning to disrupt the upcoming Olympic Games
Bulgarian MEPs have made significant gains in the leadership of several European Parliament committees
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for a shift away from the US's "pro-war" stance on Ukraine, urging Europe to adopt a more proactive role in seeking peace
Ursula von der Leyen, recently re-elected as president of the European Commission, stated that the EU and the US are confronting shared challenges
The Council of the EU has approved a set of recommendations aimed at enhancing the Bulgarian economy, with four key points published on its official website
In 2023, the European Investment Fund (EIF) invested 782 million euros in Bulgaria
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU