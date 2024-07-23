Slovakia Receives First F-16 Jets to Replace Donated MiG-29s

World » EU | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:30
Slovakia has received the first two of its 14 new F-16 fighter jets on Monday, which are set to replace the MiG-29s previously donated to Ukraine. This acquisition is part of a 2018 deal valued at approximately 1.6 billion dollars. The remaining 12 jets are expected to arrive by the end of 2025.

Although the first planes were officially handed over earlier this year, they remained in the US for maintenance training, as the runway at their intended base in Slovakia was not yet ready. Since last year, Slovakia has been relying on its central European neighbors for air patrols.

Prime Minister Robert Fico's government has suspended state military aid to Ukraine and called for an investigation into the previous administration's donation of MiG-29s, which had been grounded due to a lack of parts.

