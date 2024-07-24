Fire on Bulgarian-Greek Border Remains Critical for Fifth Day

For the fifth consecutive day, the fire on the Bulgarian-Greek border remains critical. This morning, firefighters and forest officials ascended Slavyanka Mountain to inspect the clearings made and the areas in Greece where the fire continues to burn. Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov conducted an aerial inspection of the outbreaks in the Greek part and confirmed that the flames have not yet reached Bulgarian territory but are less than a kilometer from the border.

A significant number of firefighting forces and resources are expected to be regrouped and directed to the border today, with the military set to assist firefighters and foresters if necessary. The situation remains unchanged in Slavyanka Mountain, according to engineer Plamen Poyukov, director of State Forestry - Katuntsi, who stated that the fire is still on Greek territory but slowly advancing towards Bulgaria.

Since yesterday, gendarmerie units have joined the firefighting efforts, and military personnel from the Blagoevgrad formation have also arrived on site. In response to the prolonged drought, high temperatures, and ongoing forest fires, a working meeting will be held at 11 a.m. in the Blagoevgrad municipality building.

This meeting will promote the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and the Forestry Executive Agency's campaign to protect forests from fires and improve coordination between institutions and citizens. The campaign focuses on prevention, early detection, containment, and eradication of fires to increase preparedness and prevention measures.