After the Tragic Lightning Strike in Stara Planina: The Father and Daughter Had No Chance

Krasen Georgiev from the Mountain Rescue Service shared on BNT that the father and daughter struck by lightning in Stara Planina had almost no chance of survival. The surviving child provided critical information about their exact location, likely because they were at a distance from the lightning strike. Georgiev emphasized the mental resilience required to give detailed information about relatives in such a traumatic situation.

The Bulgarian Mountain Service had to react swiftly due to the dynamic weather conditions, which necessitated immediate air support. This urgency prompted them to coordinate with ground colleagues and organize a helicopter rescue. Gathering accurate information about the victims' location was crucial for directing the helicopter, and they had to wait for an improvement in the mountain conditions to proceed.

Georgiev mentioned that the presence of a metal rope might have contributed to the incident, though he clarified that even without it, the risk remained high. He highlighted the importance of evaluating the situation, such as deciding when to descend or return to a safer area. Unfortunately, sometimes events unfold so rapidly that there is no time for a quick response.

The Mountain Service believes the father and his two children were trying to descend quickly to avoid the high summit area when the tragedy occurred. Georgiev noted that any high and rocky peaks are inherently dangerous during storms. He offered practical advice on staying safe, stressing that the best course of action is to avoid being in the mountains during a thunderstorm.

Georgiev reflected on the challenges faced during the rescue operation and reiterated the importance of not venturing into high-altitude areas during severe weather conditions.