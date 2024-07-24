Afternoon Showers and Hail Expected as Yellow Code Issued in Bulgaria

The air mass over Bulgaria will continue to be unstable today, leading to a yellow code warning for intense rainfall and thunderstorms issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The warning is in effect for 21 areas across the country. According to the forecast, sunny weather will prevail in most regions before noon. However, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form again in the afternoon, bringing brief showers and thunderstorms to many places. There is also a possibility of hail. A weak to moderate northeast wind will blow in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range from 29° to 34°, with Sofia reaching around 29°.

Over the Black Sea, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will also develop around and after noon. Short rains and thunderstorms are expected in some locations. A moderate wind from the north-northeast will prevail, with maximum temperatures between 29° and 31°. The sea water temperature will be 28°-29°, and the sea will have a 2-3 point excitement level.

In the mountainous regions, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form around and after noon. Brief showers and thunderstorms are anticipated, with hail possible in some areas. A moderate wind from the north-northeast will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 24°, and at 2000 meters, it will be around 17°.