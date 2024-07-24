Afternoon Showers and Hail Expected as Yellow Code Issued in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:02
Bulgaria: Afternoon Showers and Hail Expected as Yellow Code Issued in Bulgaria @NIMH

The air mass over Bulgaria will continue to be unstable today, leading to a yellow code warning for intense rainfall and thunderstorms issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The warning is in effect for 21 areas across the country. According to the forecast, sunny weather will prevail in most regions before noon. However, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form again in the afternoon, bringing brief showers and thunderstorms to many places. There is also a possibility of hail. A weak to moderate northeast wind will blow in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range from 29° to 34°, with Sofia reaching around 29°.

Over the Black Sea, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will also develop around and after noon. Short rains and thunderstorms are expected in some locations. A moderate wind from the north-northeast will prevail, with maximum temperatures between 29° and 31°. The sea water temperature will be 28°-29°, and the sea will have a 2-3 point excitement level.

In the mountainous regions, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form around and after noon. Brief showers and thunderstorms are anticipated, with hail possible in some areas. A moderate wind from the north-northeast will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 24°, and at 2000 meters, it will be around 17°.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rain, rainfall, weather, temperatures

Related Articles:

Sunny Mornings, Stormy Afternoons: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast

|

Torrential Rain Causes Widespread Flooding and Damage in Kazanlak

|

Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Morning Turns to Stormy Afternoon Across the Country

|

Yellow Code Warning for High Temperatures Issued for Southern and Southeastern Bulgaria

|

Extreme Heat Expected Across Bulgaria on July 18

|

Record Temperatures in Bulgaria: Red Alert for Extreme Heat

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Sunny Mornings, Stormy Afternoons: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast

Today, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny during the morning across most parts of the country

Society » Environment | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:20

Torrential Rain Causes Widespread Flooding and Damage in Kazanlak

Torrential rainfall struck the city of Kazanlak this afternoon, leading to significant flooding in one of its major districts

Society » Environment | July 22, 2024, Monday // 16:48

Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Morning Turns to Stormy Afternoon Across the Country

On Monday morning, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts predominantly sunny weather across most of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | July 22, 2024, Monday // 08:16

Yellow Code Warning for High Temperatures Issued for Southern and Southeastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology has issued a yellow code warning for high temperatures in regions mainly in southern and southeastern Bulgaria.

Society » Environment | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 08:25

South Bulgaria Wildfires Contained: Evacuations and Injuries Reported

A total of 981 firefighters and 332 fire trucks responded to 95 incidents, containing wildfires near Harmanli and Otets Paisievo in South Bulgaria, according to the Interior Ministry as of 8:30 p.

Society » Environment | July 19, 2024, Friday // 08:17

Extreme Heat Expected Across Bulgaria on July 18

On July 18, 2024, Bulgaria will see extremely hot and sunny weather, with atmospheric pressure staying close to the monthly average

Society » Environment | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 18:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria