Bulgaria to Offer Surplus Military Aid to Ukraine

Bulgarian Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov announced that surplus supplies and property, deemed unnecessary for the Bulgarian army after thorough analysis, will be offered as military aid to Ukraine.

Zapryanov explained, "We conducted a comprehensive analysis and found that some items, including specific types of ammunition, are surplus for our military. This surplus can be provided to Ukraine. This package will be linked to an agreement with an allied country for compensation, similar to the previous package, for which we received approximately 30 million euros, or about 60 million leva. These funds are directed towards the modernization projects of the Bulgarian army."

The government has yet to finalize the decision, after which coordination with allies and Ukraine will be necessary to ensure logistics.

Zapryanov also mentioned the request for new fire extinguishers for military helicopters. He stated, "We will ask for about 500,000 for two water fillers to equip more helicopters. Ideally, we would get four fillers to equip two or three more helicopters and have a spare. We lost one of these devices during firefighting efforts and are still searching for it in one of the dams. This will double the capabilities of our helicopters."