World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | July 22, 2024, Monday // 18:16
Bulgaria: US Strategic Bombers Arrive in Romania for NATO Mission Amid Russian Interception

Two American B-52 strategic bombers have arrived at Romania's Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Force Base near Constanța to conduct the Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission, demonstrating the United States' commitment to NATO allies and partners, BNR reported. This event marks the first time B-52 bombers have landed in Romania in support of Bomber Task Force Europe, strengthening NATO's eastern flank.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense highlighted the significance of this mission, emphasizing the continuous collaboration and training among allied and partner countries to enhance readiness and promote peace and security in Europe. According to the US Air Force, while flying in international airspace and in accordance with international law, the B-52 bombers were intercepted by two Russian aircraft over the Barents Sea.

TASS, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, reported that Russian MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighter jets prevented the American B-52 bombers from violating Russia's state border. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that as the Russian jets approached, the US bombers changed their course, turning away from the Russian border. However, the US Air Force, as quoted by Agerpres, indicated that the bombers did not alter their planned flight path due to the interception and continued their mission without incident.

Upon landing at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, the B-52 bombers executed their pre-planned mission, integrating with NATO fighters. During this mission, the bombers will operate as the 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron, working alongside NATO allies and other international partners to enhance capabilities and fulfill security commitments within the US European Command area of responsibility.

General James Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and US Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), reiterated the United States' commitment to collaborating with NATO partners on the Eastern Flank. He emphasized the importance of enhanced capabilities and coordination to maintain safety, security, and stability in the region.

Regular missions of US strategic bombers underscore the preparedness and ability of the US and NATO to work together with allies and host country partners. These operations serve to deter threats and protect the Alliance, reinforcing the collective defense posture as noted by Agerpres.

