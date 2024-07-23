Torrential Rain Causes Widespread Flooding and Damage in Kazanlak

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 22, 2024, Monday // 16:48
Bulgaria: Torrential Rain Causes Widespread Flooding and Damage in Kazanlak @Меteo Bulgaria

Torrential rainfall struck the city of Kazanlak this afternoon, leading to significant flooding in one of its major districts. The heavy downpour began around 2:40 p.m., with initial intensity causing widespread issues before the rain eventually subsided.

In the "Iztok" quarter, images circulating on social media depict streets inundated with water and damaged vehicles as a result of the deluge. The severe weather also caused several trees to topple, with one tree falling onto three parked cars.

The intense rainfall inundated portions of the city's boulevards within just an hour, leading to multiple car accidents and further damage. The heavy rains not only caused flooding but also contributed to the collapse of trees, exacerbating the disruption in the "Iztok" district.

