Bulgarian Student Wins Prestigious Award at Space Camp Türkiye

New Travel Warnings Issued for Bulgarians Visiting Greece
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued new guidelines for Bulgarians planning to visit Greece following a series of incidents
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Bulgarian mathematics team returned with 5 medals and one certificate of honor from the International Olympiad in Great Britain
This year's popular youth forum in the South Korean city of Sejong took place for the first time with Bulgarian participation
A Bulgarian innovator has developed an app aimed at curbing cheating and prompting via ChaptGPT during school exams
Bulgaria's Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" has maintained its position among the top 750 higher education institutions worldwid
A troubling incident unfolded in a Blagoevgrad school where an eighth-grader reportedly punched a teacher in the stomach during a physical education class
A security guard at the "Nikola Voivodov" school in Vratsa has been detained for making anti-Bulgarian appeals and comments within the school premises
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU