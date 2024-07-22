Bulgarian Grandmaster Stefanova Secures Podium Finish in Xi'an Chess Event

Sports | July 22, 2024, Monday // 16:30
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Grandmaster Stefanova Secures Podium Finish in Xi'an Chess Event

Grandmaster Antoaneta Stefanova secured third place at the women’s accelerated chess tournament held in Xi'an, China. This event, organized by the Chinese Chess Federation, is in its fifth edition and features many of the world's top female chess players.

The tournament in Shanxi's capital drew elite competitors, including current world champion Ju Wenjun, former world champions Stefanova and Tan Zhongyi, World Cup winner Aleksandra Goryachkina, and the 14-year-old prodigy Lu Miaoyi. Stefanova concluded the nine-round competition with 6 points, equaling the score of Greece's Stavroula Tsolakidou, who finished second. China’s Tan Zhongyi emerged as the winner with 6.5 points.

Stefanova's journey to third place included five victories, two draws, and two losses. Notably, her final-round win over the reigning world champion Ju Wenjun was a highlight, allowing her to climb from fourth to third place in the standings.

The tournament in Xi'an featured 20 female players from around the globe, with an average rating of 2358 ELO points.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: chess, Stefanova, China

Related Articles:

Slower Economic Growth in China Raises Concerns Over Future Prospects

China's National Bureau of Statistics announced on Monday that the country's GDP grew by 4.7 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous year, falling short of the anticipated 5.1 percent increas

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 14:57

Russia and China Launch Joint Naval Exercises in South China Sea

Russia and China have commenced joint military exercises, dubbed Maritime Interaction 2024, in the South China Sea

World » Russia | July 15, 2024, Monday // 13:09

EU Set to Impose Tariffs on Temu and Shein Goods from China

The European Commission is reportedly gearing up to impose tariffs on inexpensive goods originating from China

World » EU | July 8, 2024, Monday // 15:24

Orban to Meet Xi Jinping in Surprise Visit Amid EU Presidency

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is currently visiting China, where he plans to engage in talks with President Xi Jinping

World | July 8, 2024, Monday // 09:19

China Makes Lunar History with Chang'e-6 Mission from the Moon's Far Side

China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft successfully completed its groundbreaking mission to retrieve samples from the far side of the moon, returning to Earth after a challenging 53-day journey

World | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 10:39

Global Nuclear Tensions Surge as Arsenals Modernize: SIPRI Report

As global geopolitical tensions escalate, nuclear powers are modernizing their arsenals, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)

World | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 08:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Basketball Star Vezenkov Waives $6.6 Million to Leave Toronto Raptors

Bulgaria's Aleksandar (Sasha) Vezenkov has officially been released by the Toronto Raptors

Sports | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Remains in ATP Top 10 as Others Climb the Rankings

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's most accomplished tennis player, has maintained his position in the ATP world rankings top 10 for the 13th consecutive week

Sports | July 22, 2024, Monday // 09:48

Bulgarian Driver Nikola Tsolov Triumphs in Formula 3 Long Race

Nikola Tsolov of Bulgaria achieved his first Formula 3 main event win by clinching victory in the long race at the Hungaroring circuit in Hungary

Sports | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 16:00

30 Years On: The Legacy of Bulgaria's Historic 1994 World Cup Performance

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Bulgaria's remarkable performance at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, a milestone that remains a proud chapter in the nation's sporting history

Sports | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 16:11

Gareth Southgate Steps Down as England Manager After Euro 2024 Final Loss

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager after nearly eight years

Sports | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 14:07

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Holds Steady at No. 10 in Tennis Rankings

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top male tennis player, has maintained his position at number 10 in the ATP world rankings

Sports | July 15, 2024, Monday // 12:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria