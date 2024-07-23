Ukrainian Drones Ignite Fire at Russian Black Sea Oil Refinery

Last night, a Ukrainian drone attack ignited a fire at an oil refinery in Tuapse, a Black Sea city in Russia's Krasnodar region, according to local authorities and reports from Reuters. The refinery, operated by the Russian state-owned energy company Rosneft, was struck by drones connected to Ukrainian intelligence, a source from the Ukrainian defense sector confirmed.

In a separate incident, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region reported that a Ukrainian drone killed one man and injured his wife. This marks a continuation of the recent surge in missile and drone attacks between Kyiv and Moscow, with both sides increasingly targeting energy infrastructure.