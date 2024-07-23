Man and Child Killed by Lightning in Stara Planina (UPDATED)

Update: The man and child struck by lightning near Mount Zhaltets in Stara Planina have passed away. A second child, who reported the incident, was rescued.

The Mountain Rescue Service informed BNR of the developments, stating: "The child who gave the signal has already been airlifted by helicopter to the stadium in Karlovo. The injured individuals, according to information from our colleagues, are not showing vital signs. We have colleagues in the area, from the Trojan squad. The operation continues."

Details regarding the relationship between the man and the child who were struck by lightning remain unclear, according to the Mountain Rescue Service.

The tragic event was reported around 1:30 p.m. A military helicopter from the Krumovo airbase participated in the rescue operation. Rescuers reported saving a 13-year-old boy, while there is no current information on the condition of a 47-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl.

By 6:00 p.m., the boy was brought down from the helicopter at the Karlovo stadium and handed over to medical teams, as stated by the city's mayor, Emil Kabaivanov: "The helicopter made a course and brought in a boy who is in relatively good condition. There was a medical team and ambulances that took him."

The rescued child has since been transported to his mother in Karlovo. Mayor Kabaivanov mentioned that the helicopter was preparing for another course but had no further details about the incident.

The Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service received a report of lightning striking people in the area of Mount Zhaltets in Stara Planina. The incident was reported to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs at 1:35 p.m. It was reported that both a man and a child were injured by the lightning strike at an altitude of over 2000 meters.

According to the Mountain Rescue Service in Troyan, the weather conditions in the area are adverse.

Lightning safety is crucial, especially in mountainous areas where storms can develop rapidly. Experts advise seeking shelter indoors or in a car if lightning threatens. If caught outdoors, avoid tall objects, stay away from metal items, and minimize contact with the ground by crouching low in a lightning-safe position. Always check weather forecasts before heading into the mountains and be prepared to change plans if severe weather is expected.