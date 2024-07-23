Bulgaria: Fire Contained in Yambol Region; Bolyarovo Seeks Permanent Housing Solutions

The fire in the Yambol region, near the villages of Voden and Kraynovo and the Strandzha area, has been contained and localized, as announced by Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, Kalin Stoyanov. To prevent any new flare-ups, teams from the fire department, forestry, and border police will maintain round-the-clock duty at the fire site.

Minister Stoyanov conducted a helicopter tour provided by the Main Directorate "Border Police" over the border between Bulgaria and Greece to assess the situation. Following this, he provided updated information on the fire's status.

In the border zone, flames continue to rage on Mount Slavyanka for the third consecutive day. Firefighters from Sandanski and Gotse Delchev, along with forestry employees, are stationed on the mountain's ridge to manage the situation.

The firefight in the border municipality of Bolyarovo continues for the seventh day. The first containers for the homeless have already been installed, with calls for state budget funds to provide a permanent housing solution.

Despite light rain in Bolyarovo, there is none near the fire. Efforts are focused on controlling the last outbreak between Kraynovo and Golyam Dervent, with hundreds of firefighters, military personnel, and forest officials involved. Helicopters and planes continue to douse the burning areas. Regional governor Nikolay Kostadinov announced the ongoing installation of vans for the severely affected.

"We aim to position seven containers today, complete with plumbing, electricity, and household appliances, ready for delivery within days," said Kostadinov.

Mayor Hristo Hristov emphasized that the vans are a temporary solution, seeking state funds for permanent housing.

"I will meet with Prime Minister Glavchev and the Speaker of the National Assembly if needed to secure funds for rebuilding homes," Hristov stated.

Victims demand a permanent solution: "The state has money; we want to restore our houses. We won't leave this matter unresolved," said Zlatka Yaneva.

On the seventh day, firefighters are focused on localizing the fire. Hundreds of fire service personnel, military, border guards, and forest officials are involved, with heavy machinery on site. The fire perimeter covers about 73,000 decares of mostly deciduous forest, according to Senior Commissioner Lyubomir Barov of the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population."

"All forces, including helicopters and planes, remain engaged," said Barov.

Regional governor Nikolay Kostadinov emphasized efforts for quicker disbursement of state funds: "We are assured that the funds will start being disbursed by the end of this month or early next month."

