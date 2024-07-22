Terminal 1 Evacuated and Secured Due to Suspicious Bag at Sofia Airport

No Hot Water in 10 Sofia Districts Due to Annual Maintenance from August 5th
From 9:00 a.m. on August 5, 2024, until 12:00 p.m. on August 16, 2024, "Toplofikatsia Sofia" (Heating Systems Sofia) will conduct its annual preventive maintenance
A forgotten bag has led to the blocking of Terminal 1 at Sofia Airport. Police teams are currently investigating the situation. Vehicles are prohibited from entering the area in front of the terminal building, and individuals inside have been evacuated. The police will release more details once the investigation concludes.
Sofia Airport has clarified that flights remain unaffected by the incident. A specialized police operation involving all security services is underway at Terminal 1, as announced on their Facebook page. The movement of cars and public transport has been temporarily halted.
Despite these measures, the airport is functioning normally, and flight schedules are not impacted, according to Sofia Airport officials.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov expressed profound gratitude to the military and firefighting teams from the Czech Republic and Spain for their invaluable assistance in battling the widespread fires in Bulgaria
The 13-year-old boy who survived the lightning strike in Stara Planina is in good condition and was brought to the "St. George" University Hospital in Plovdiv last night,
The Greek media have expressed their gratitude towards the Bulgarian firefighters who contributed significantly to firefighting efforts in Greece
The Ministry of the Interior has announced that there are currently no active fires within Bulgaria
For the fifth consecutive day, the fire on the Bulgarian-Greek border remains critical
Krasen Georgiev from the Mountain Rescue Service shared on BNT that the father and daughter struck by lightning in Stara Planina had almost no chance of survival
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU