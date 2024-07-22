Terminal 1 Evacuated and Secured Due to Suspicious Bag at Sofia Airport

A forgotten bag has led to the blocking of Terminal 1 at Sofia Airport. Police teams are currently investigating the situation. Vehicles are prohibited from entering the area in front of the terminal building, and individuals inside have been evacuated. The police will release more details once the investigation concludes.

Sofia Airport has clarified that flights remain unaffected by the incident. A specialized police operation involving all security services is underway at Terminal 1, as announced on their Facebook page. The movement of cars and public transport has been temporarily halted.

Despite these measures, the airport is functioning normally, and flight schedules are not impacted, according to Sofia Airport officials.