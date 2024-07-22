'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' Will Seek Support in the Next National Assembly

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), stated they will seek support in the 51st National Assembly after returning the second mandate to the president unfulfilled. He emphasized that their fight against corruption is integral to addressing issues related to people's incomes, the sense of justice, and economic development. Petkov assured the president that their commitment extends beyond this mandate and will continue in the future.

WCC-DB deputy Bozhidar Bozhanov confirmed their readiness to engage in discussions with the parliamentary group that receives the third mandate. He highlighted the importance of dialogue in parliament and expressed skepticism about achieving success with the third mandate, though they are open to talks.

Meanwhile, the pro-Russian nationalist party "Revival" announced they no longer wish to receive the third mandate to form a government. In a written statement, they declared it impossible to form a government in the current parliament. They noted that the focus now is on the schedule for the third mandate, preferring elections to be held at the end of October rather than around the first day of school. Initially, "Revival" proposed forming an "anti-GERB/DPS" government with the third mandate, but the refusal of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" to cooperate with them ended this possibility

Today, President Rumen Radev handed the second exploratory mandate for forming a government to "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), the second largest political group in the National Assembly. Despite the coalition's recent plea for a three-month delay to finalize a proposed declaration aimed at resolving the political crisis, they returned the mandate unfulfilled, having failed to secure support from other parliamentary forces. The declaration included legislative initiatives such as electing Anti-Corruption Commission members and revising laws on the judiciary and security services. As required by the Constitution, President Radev will now direct the next parliamentary group to propose a prime minister candidate. If this third attempt also fails, new parliamentary elections will be scheduled.