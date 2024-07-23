First Bulgarian Participants Make Waves at Sejong Youth Forum

This year's popular youth forum in the South Korean city of Sejong took place for the first time with Bulgarian participation. Students Ilina Nikolova (13) and Atanas Karaboychev (14) from Pythagoras School of Mathematics were selected through a rigorous selection process after the school received a special invitation to participate in the international event from the Sejong City Office of Education.

"Youth Forum - Sejong" was held from July 15 to 18, 2024, and it is characteristic of each of its editions that it becomes a center of attraction for young people from different parts of the world, excited by the current environmental problems of the modern world.

The event was held under the motto "Your Actions Matter: Finding Practical Solutions to Protect Marine Ecosystems" and provided participating youth with a unique opportunity to share their ideas on protecting the environment and creating a sustainable future.

Nearly 100 participants from 13 countries were divided into 9 groups where discussions were held on exciting topics. The dynamic program also included visits to various schools in the administrative capital of Sejong. Our representatives took an active part in all the events and represented our country and Pythagoras School of Mathematics with dignity, thanks to which Sejong School for Gifted Children showed interest in developing joint projects in the field of mathematics with the school.

“I am very happy that I got the chance to go to such an amazing place and that I already have unforgettable and amazing friends from all over the world! Protecting nature has become my personal mission," shared Atanas Karaboychev after his return. And according to Ilina Nikolova, "this is a completely different world from ours, everyone is very kind, sweet and attentive" and she does not hide that she would gladly return there again.

About the forum:

SYF Sejong is a prestigious platform that gathers active youth from all over the world to exchange experiences and expand knowledge about environmental protection. The forum focuses on actions that contribute to creating a better future.

In its fourth edition this year, the theme of the event was "Life Under Water," with an emphasis on practical solutions to protect the marine environment. SYF Sejong provided youth with the opportunity to acquire skills to positively impact nature, develop empathy and be helpful through their actions. The motto of the platform was: "Your actions matter" emphasizing the importance of being actively involved in preserving our oceans, marine life and the overall balance of the planet.

https://sejongyouthforum.kr/