Bulgaria and US Partner on East-West Energy Corridor: $1.5 Million Grant Signed

Bulgarian Scientists to Study Solar Activity from Antarctica in Groundbreaking Project
Bulgaria's first polar astronomy project will take place in 2024-2025
Bulgaria has officially signed a contract for a feasibility study on the development of an East-West energy corridor, BNT reported. This agreement, which involves grant funding of nearly 1.5 million dollars from the US Trade and Development Agency, is a significant step forward in the country's energy sector.
Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov commented on the signing, highlighting that this contract represents a successful phase in the ongoing collaboration between Bulgaria and the United States. Malinov emphasized that the completion of this project will enhance energy security not just for Bulgaria, but for the entire region, enabling real-time electricity exchange among neighboring countries.
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev underscored the importance of this cooperation for Bulgaria, noting that it aligns with the country’s energy priorities. He also pointed out that the study will include an economic and technical analysis to assess the need for expanding the electricity transmission network, contributing to Bulgaria's green transformation efforts.
US Ambassador to Bulgaria, Kenneth Merten, clarified that the funding provided amounts to 1.2 million dollars, underscoring the commitment of the US to support Bulgaria's energy initiatives.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In 2023, Bulgaria collected 217 million BGN from a windfall tax on firms in the oil, natural gas, coal, and petroleum products sectors, according to Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova.
The Association of the Organizations of Bulgarian Employers (AOBE) has urgently called for government action to address the soaring electricity prices affecting businesses in Bulgaria
An informal agreement was reached on the possibility of Bulgargaz offering for transfer part of the rights under its agreement with Turkish energy company BOTAS ,signed on January 3, 2023, said caretaker Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov during a hearing i
Bulgargaz has initiated legal proceedings against Gazprom, seeking 400 million euros in compensation for damages caused by the unilateral suspension
Today marks the implementation of new electricity and heating prices across Bulgaria
In a statement delivered from the parliamentary podium, the political party "Revival" has urged for the intervention of the Russian state firm "Rosatom"
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU