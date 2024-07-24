Bulgaria and US Partner on East-West Energy Corridor: $1.5 Million Grant Signed

Business » ENERGY | July 22, 2024, Monday // 10:52
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and US Partner on East-West Energy Corridor: $1.5 Million Grant Signed

Bulgaria has officially signed a contract for a feasibility study on the development of an East-West energy corridor, BNT reported. This agreement, which involves grant funding of nearly 1.5 million dollars from the US Trade and Development Agency, is a significant step forward in the country's energy sector.

Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov commented on the signing, highlighting that this contract represents a successful phase in the ongoing collaboration between Bulgaria and the United States. Malinov emphasized that the completion of this project will enhance energy security not just for Bulgaria, but for the entire region, enabling real-time electricity exchange among neighboring countries.

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev underscored the importance of this cooperation for Bulgaria, noting that it aligns with the country’s energy priorities. He also pointed out that the study will include an economic and technical analysis to assess the need for expanding the electricity transmission network, contributing to Bulgaria's green transformation efforts.

US Ambassador to Bulgaria, Kenneth Merten, clarified that the funding provided amounts to 1.2 million dollars, underscoring the commitment of the US to support Bulgaria's energy initiatives.

Tags: corridor, energy, Bulgaria, US

