No Hot Water in 10 Sofia Districts Due to Annual Maintenance from August 5th

From 9:00 a.m. on August 5, 2024, until 12:00 p.m. on August 16, 2024, "Toplofikatsia Sofia" (Heating Systems Sofia) will conduct its annual preventive maintenance on the heating plant "Zemlyane" and part of the heat transmission network. As a result, there will be no hot water in the following districts:

"Lagera"

"Slavia"

"Buxton"

"Krasno Selo"

"Borovo"

"Gotse Delchev"

"Motopista"

"Strelbishte"

"Beli Brezi"

"Manastirski Livadi - Iztok"

parts of the residential area "Hipodruma", covering the streets between Tsar Boris III Blvd., Ivan Geshov Blvd., Nayden Gerov St., and Sofiyski Heroi St., as well as Tsar Boris III Blvd., Vidlich St., and Kyustendil St.

During this period, the company will perform a comprehensive inspection and repair of both main and auxiliary equipment at the plant, including replacing outdated fittings. These activities are intended to ensure a smooth and trouble-free heating season for 2024/2025.