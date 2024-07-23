Bulgaria: Decline in Black Sea Tourism Noted Compared to Last Year
New Travel Warnings Issued for Bulgarians Visiting Greece
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued new guidelines for Bulgarians planning to visit Greece following a series of incidents
Decline in Tourists Along Bulgarian Black Sea Coast, Says Tourism Association
There is a noticeable decline in tourists not only in Sozopol but also along the entire Black Sea coast compared to the same period last year, according to Stanko Shterev, regional representative of the Bulgarian Tourism Association, speaking on BNR-Burga
Bulgaria Turns to Foreign Workers as Domestic Labor Crisis Deepens
Sixty percent of businesses in Bulgaria are struggling due to a shortage of manpower
New Tourist Venues Flourish in Bulgaria Amid 'Concerns' about Business Challenges
New tourist establishments and hotels are emerging in Bulgaria, despite widespread concerns about the challenges of operating a tourism business in the country
May Tourism Report: Bulgaria Sees 30% Spike in Foreign Tourist Numbers
In May, revenues from overnight stays in Bulgarian hotels saw a significant surge of 32.2% compared to the same period in 2023
Bulgaria Air Launched Direct Flights from Varna to Frankfurt
On July 6, 2024, direct flights from Varna to Frankfurt of the Bulgarian national airline were launched, and the airport in the sea capital solemnly welcomed the first arriving passengers from the German city