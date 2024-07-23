Bulgaria: Decline in Black Sea Tourism Noted Compared to Last Year

Business » TOURISM | July 22, 2024, Monday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Decline in Black Sea Tourism Noted Compared to Last Year @Pixabay

Stanko Shterev, regional representative of the Bulgarian Tourism Association, noted a decline in tourist numbers along the Black Sea coast, including in Sozopol, compared to the same period last year. Speaking to BNR-Burgas, Shterev attributed this decrease partly to the geopolitical situation, which has led Israeli tourists to choose alternative destinations.

In June, there was a significant influx of Polish tourists, many of whom visited Sozopol for the day but stayed elsewhere overnight. Shterev highlighted that Sozopol boasts a unique cultural and historical heritage that few European cities can match.

He suggested that Sozopol should focus on developing multiple areas, including culture, sports, and tourism. Shterev emphasized the importance of state support, particularly in promoting the region's tourism offerings.

Tags: Black Sea, tourism, Shterev, Sozopol

