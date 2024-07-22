Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Remains in ATP Top 10 as Others Climb the Rankings

Sports | July 22, 2024, Monday // 09:48
Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's most accomplished tennis player, has maintained his position in the ATP world rankings top 10 for the 13th consecutive week. Dimitrov, who has been ranked 10th for 11 of those weeks, currently holds 3,770 points. He is 60 points ahead of ninth-ranked Andrey Rublev and has a 65-point lead over Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Dimitrov is gearing up for the ATP 500 tournament in Washington, set to begin on July 29, where he will be the top seed.

In other Bulgarian tennis news, Adrian Andreev has dropped three spots to 222nd in the rankings. He is scheduled to compete in the challenger event in Verona this week. Dimitar Kuzmanov has made a notable comeback into the top 300, climbing 69 positions to 287th, thanks to his recent victory at the Astana tournament.

Also among the top 500 Bulgarians are Petr Nesterovat number 452 and Yanaki Milev at number 456. Iliyan Radulov, aged 19, achieved a significant milestone by rising 47 spots to a career-high 849th following his first challenger main event win at Pozoblanco. Alexander Donski also made a notable advance, climbing 117 places to 888th after recording his first challenger success in Posoblanco.

The top of the ATP rankings remains unchanged, with Jannik Sinner leading with 9,570 points, Novak Djokovic in second place with 8,460 points, and Carlos Alcaraz third with 8,130 points.

