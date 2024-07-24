Turkey Extends Aid and Solidarity to Bulgaria in Wake of Wildfires

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed solidarity with Bulgaria in light of the devastating forest fires affecting the country. In a message directed to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Erdogan emphasized the humanitarian responsibility of combating such fires.

"Dear colleague, addressing forest fires is a shared humanitarian duty for all of us. Turkey will continue to stand by its friends in challenging times. I extend my well-wishes for health and greetings to the people of Bulgaria on my behalf and on behalf of my nation," Erdogan posted on the social network "X".

Kıymetli mevkidaşım, orman yangınlarıyla mücadele hepimiz için insani bir sorumluluktur. Türkiye zor zamanlarda dostlarıyla dayanışma içinde olmaya devam edecektir.



Sizlerin nezdinde Bulgaristan halkına şahsım ve milletim adına geçmiş olsun dileklerimi, selamlarımı iletiyorum. https://t.co/zbtqUX0FbA — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) July 21, 2024

In response to the crisis, Turkey has offered substantial assistance to Bulgaria. The aid includes 32 firefighters, three trucks, a loader, five water trucks, a grader, a bulldozer, a tow truck, and a passenger fire truck. Additionally, a helicopter has been dispatched, and efforts are underway to secure further equipment.