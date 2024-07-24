Turkey Extends Aid and Solidarity to Bulgaria in Wake of Wildfires

Bulgarian Scientists to Study Solar Activity from Antarctica in Groundbreaking Project
Bulgaria's first polar astronomy project will take place in 2024-2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed solidarity with Bulgaria in light of the devastating forest fires affecting the country. In a message directed to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Erdogan emphasized the humanitarian responsibility of combating such fires.
"Dear colleague, addressing forest fires is a shared humanitarian duty for all of us. Turkey will continue to stand by its friends in challenging times. I extend my well-wishes for health and greetings to the people of Bulgaria on my behalf and on behalf of my nation," Erdogan posted on the social network "X".
Kıymetli mevkidaşım, orman yangınlarıyla mücadele hepimiz için insani bir sorumluluktur. Türkiye zor zamanlarda dostlarıyla dayanışma içinde olmaya devam edecektir.— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) July 21, 2024
Sizlerin nezdinde Bulgaristan halkına şahsım ve milletim adına geçmiş olsun dileklerimi, selamlarımı iletiyorum. https://t.co/zbtqUX0FbA
In response to the crisis, Turkey has offered substantial assistance to Bulgaria. The aid includes 32 firefighters, three trucks, a loader, five water trucks, a grader, a bulldozer, a tow truck, and a passenger fire truck. Additionally, a helicopter has been dispatched, and efforts are underway to secure further equipment.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov expressed profound gratitude to the military and firefighting teams from the Czech Republic and Spain for their invaluable assistance in battling the widespread fires in Bulgaria
The 13-year-old boy who survived the lightning strike in Stara Planina is in good condition and was brought to the "St. George" University Hospital in Plovdiv last night,
The Greek media have expressed their gratitude towards the Bulgarian firefighters who contributed significantly to firefighting efforts in Greece
The Ministry of the Interior has announced that there are currently no active fires within Bulgaria
For the fifth consecutive day, the fire on the Bulgarian-Greek border remains critical
Krasen Georgiev from the Mountain Rescue Service shared on BNT that the father and daughter struck by lightning in Stara Planina had almost no chance of survival
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU