World Leaders React to Biden's Withdrawal from Presidential Race

World | July 22, 2024, Monday // 09:15
A number of world politicians have commented on the unprecedented withdrawal of US President Joe Biden from the race for the White House.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed respect for Biden's decision, believing it was made in the best interest of the American people. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz acknowledged Biden's significant contributions to his country, Europe, and the world. Israeli President Isaac Herzog described Biden as a true ally of the Jewish people and a symbol of the unbreakable bond between the two nations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested keeping an eye on the election campaign for potential further changes.

A senior White House official told CNN that Biden's decision to withdraw from the fall presidential election is not related to medical problems. While considering his political future, Biden had no significant medical appointments apart from daily consultations with his doctor for his recent Covid diagnosis. Last week, Biden mentioned that only a health issue would make him reconsider his participation in the presidential campaign. Following his poor performance in a debate with Donald Trump, the White House faced criticism for not providing more information about Biden's health, with his doctor unavailable to answer questions. Biden's last annual check-up was in February.

If nominated, Kamala Harris would be the first woman of color to run for president, with a potential chance to become the United States president. Sky News published several opinion polls showing Harris's chances in a hypothetical election against Trump are almost equal to those of Biden. However, the limited time left to campaign presents challenges for Harris or any other potential candidate, and voter perceptions remain uncertain with upcoming debates and events.

Reacting to the news, Trump expressed confidence that a victory over Harris would be easier than over Biden. Added tension is expected in the opening week after Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson stated they anticipate Biden to resign from the White House, suggesting he might be unable to continue his duties as commander-in-chief.

Democratic fundraising organization ActBlue announced a record single-day fundraising effort for the 2024 US presidential race, totaling 46.7 million dollars. This surge followed President Biden's withdrawal from the nomination and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

