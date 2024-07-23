Tragic Accident on Struma Highway: Woman and Child Killed, Three Injured

Society » INCIDENTS | July 22, 2024, Monday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Tragic Accident on Struma Highway: Woman and Child Killed, Three Injured @BGNES

A terrifying accident on the Struma highway resulted in two fatalities and three injuries. The incident occurred just after midnight near Boboshevo at the 75th kilometer marker in the direction of Sofia.

A 63-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl lost their lives when a car was struck by a van. The highway was closed for three hours following the accident.

Upon the victims' arrival at the Emergency Department of the Blagoevgrad Hospital, tensions escalated between medical staff and the relatives of the deceased. Order was restored by two patrol cars and hospital guards.

The reasons behind the incident are still under investigation. The highway has since been reopened in the direction of Sofia.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Struma, accident, highway, incident

Related Articles:

Fire Forces Closure of Hemus Highway Between Varna and Shumen

|

Montana Road Crash: Two Dead, Child and Mother Critical After Collision

|

Investigation Underway: Death of British Citizen at Plovdiv Hospital Raises Questions

|

Revenge Gone Wrong: Bulgarian Railways Employee Arrested for Cutting Train Brakes in Lom

|

Fatal Collision: One Dead, 30 Injured in Bus-Car Accident near Belgrade

|

Breaking: Train Collision Causes Havoc at Sofia Central Station (UPDATED)

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bulgaria Thanked Czech and Spanish Teams for Firefighting Aid

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov expressed profound gratitude to the military and firefighting teams from the Czech Republic and Spain for their invaluable assistance in battling the widespread fires in Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 16:42

Surviving Lightning in Stara Planina: Boy in Good Condition Despite Tragic Loss

The 13-year-old boy who survived the lightning strike in Stara Planina is in good condition and was brought to the "St. George" University Hospital in Plovdiv last night,

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:08

Greek Media Express Gratitude to Bulgarian Firefighters for Their Crucial Role in Containing Fires

The Greek media have expressed their gratitude towards the Bulgarian firefighters who contributed significantly to firefighting efforts in Greece

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:48

Ministry of Interior Reports No Active Fires in Bulgaria

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that there are currently no active fires within Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

Fire on Bulgarian-Greek Border Remains Critical for Fifth Day

For the fifth consecutive day, the fire on the Bulgarian-Greek border remains critical

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:24

After the Tragic Lightning Strike in Stara Planina: The Father and Daughter Had No Chance

Krasen Georgiev from the Mountain Rescue Service shared on BNT that the father and daughter struck by lightning in Stara Planina had almost no chance of survival

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria