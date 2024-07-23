Tragic Accident on Struma Highway: Woman and Child Killed, Three Injured

A terrifying accident on the Struma highway resulted in two fatalities and three injuries. The incident occurred just after midnight near Boboshevo at the 75th kilometer marker in the direction of Sofia.

A 63-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl lost their lives when a car was struck by a van. The highway was closed for three hours following the accident.

Upon the victims' arrival at the Emergency Department of the Blagoevgrad Hospital, tensions escalated between medical staff and the relatives of the deceased. Order was restored by two patrol cars and hospital guards.

The reasons behind the incident are still under investigation. The highway has since been reopened in the direction of Sofia.