Fire Near Bulgarian-Greek Border Remains Critical as Efforts to Contain It Continue
Bulgaria Thanked Czech and Spanish Teams for Firefighting Aid
Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov expressed profound gratitude to the military and firefighting teams from the Czech Republic and Spain for their invaluable assistance in battling the widespread fires in Bulgaria
Surviving Lightning in Stara Planina: Boy in Good Condition Despite Tragic Loss
The 13-year-old boy who survived the lightning strike in Stara Planina is in good condition and was brought to the "St. George" University Hospital in Plovdiv last night,
Greek Media Express Gratitude to Bulgarian Firefighters for Their Crucial Role in Containing Fires
The Greek media have expressed their gratitude towards the Bulgarian firefighters who contributed significantly to firefighting efforts in Greece
Ministry of Interior Reports No Active Fires in Bulgaria
The Ministry of the Interior has announced that there are currently no active fires within Bulgaria
Fire on Bulgarian-Greek Border Remains Critical for Fifth Day
For the fifth consecutive day, the fire on the Bulgarian-Greek border remains critical
After the Tragic Lightning Strike in Stara Planina: The Father and Daughter Had No Chance
Krasen Georgiev from the Mountain Rescue Service shared on BNT that the father and daughter struck by lightning in Stara Planina had almost no chance of survival