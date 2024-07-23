Fire Near Bulgarian-Greek Border Remains Critical as Efforts to Contain It Continue

Bulgaria: Fire Near Bulgarian-Greek Border Remains Critical as Efforts to Contain It Continue

The fire burning near the Bulgarian-Greek border remains critical, having approached as close as 600 meters to Bulgarian territory and raging for the fourth consecutive day. The Sandanski villages of Petrovo and Goleshovo are dangerously near, less than two kilometers from the blaze. The fire department has indicated that the situation is still high-risk.

Early this morning, at 4:00 a.m., foresters and firefighters resumed efforts to create clearings to prevent the fire from spreading into Slavyanka Mountain, where the Ali Botush reserve is situated. Plamen Poyukov, director of the Katuntsi State Police, stated in front of BNT: "Our teams were on the line as early as 4:30 a.m., we analyzed the situation. At 5:00 a.m. they went to the mountain. The eastern front of the fire reached 600 meters from our border. Grass and bushes are burning there. It is quite possible for our people there with our methods to stop this fire. There is a forest fire in the Greek territory. The Greeks are trying to put it out. That's why we started clearing about a kilometer and a half from the border we made a special clearing along the border furrow in order to do everything possible to prevent a fire on our territory." He assured that there is currently no danger to populated areas, noting that the village of Goleshevo is 5 km from the furrow.

Meanwhile, the fight against the fire near the border villages of Bolyarovo Municipality has entered its seventh day. Firefighters and soldiers are striving to extinguish the blaze near the village of Golyam Dervent, which has affected 73,000 acres. The situation in the area around the burnt village of Voden remains dynamic due to high temperatures and strong winds, complicating firefighting efforts. However, there is currently no danger to people. The first seven vans for temporary accommodation for those in need arrived yesterday, with more expected soon.

Nikolay Kostadinov, manager of Yambol, detailed, "At the moment, there are three outbreaks between the villages of Voden and Kraynovo. One is in the 'Three Spouts' area near the village of Golyam Dervent. Yesterday, two Spanish planes and helicopters took part in extinguishing the fire, today there will be military and firemen on the ground, who will work for the fire is spread over an area of ​​about 73,000 acres. At the moment, the temperatures are not high, there is no danger for the populated areas, but the situation is dynamic, it is not known what the situation will be during the day." He also mentioned that containers are expected to be furnished today with beds, kitchenware, and household utensils.

The fire continues to pose a significant threat, with efforts ongoing to contain and extinguish it on both sides of the border. The situation remains fluid, and authorities are working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading further and to ensure the safety of nearby communities.

