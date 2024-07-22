Kamala Harris Vows to Unite Democrats and Defeat Trump After Biden's Endorsement

Kamala Harris, the current US Vice President, has expressed her gratitude for President Joe Biden's endorsement, stating her intention to secure and win the Democratic nomination. Harris emphasized her commitment to uniting the Democratic Party and the nation to defeat Donald Trump and his agenda, Project 2025.

The Biden-Harris campaign, rather than the White House, made this announcement, according to CNN. Harris thanked Biden for their collaboration and highlighted the honor of serving alongside him. She praised Biden's selfless and patriotic decision, noting it exemplifies his lifelong dedication to putting the American people and the country first.

Harris acknowledged the short timeframe until Election Day, only 107 days, underscoring the urgency to consolidate party support. She confidently declared, "Together we will fight. And together we will win."

Immediately following the announcement, Harris made her first direct fundraising appeal via social media. On X, formerly known as Twitter, she urged supporters to contribute, linking to an Act Blue donation page featuring her portrait.

If chosen as the Democratic nominee, Harris, a former prosecutor and senator from California, would become the first black woman to run for the presidency. Her candidacy has garnered support from several progressive leaders.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020, endorsed Harris, calling her a "proven campaigner" and a national leader in consumer protection and abortion access. Representative Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, also expressed her support, pledging to vote for and support Harris in becoming the next president.

Congressman Cori Bush of Missouri, a member of the "squad," affirmed Harris's readiness to lead, stating, "It is clear to me that Vice President Kamala Harris has the vision to continue this legacy, to defeat Donald Trump, and I unequivocally support her for President of the United States." Additionally, Harris received key endorsements from the Congressional Black Caucus PAC and the chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Harris remains determined to unite the party and the country, aiming to build on the work she and Biden have accomplished together. She expressed deep appreciation for Biden's endorsement and the trust placed in her to lead the Democratic effort against Trump.