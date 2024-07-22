Kamala Harris Vows to Unite Democrats and Defeat Trump After Biden's Endorsement

World | July 22, 2024, Monday // 08:22
Bulgaria: Kamala Harris Vows to Unite Democrats and Defeat Trump After Biden's Endorsement @picryl.com

Kamala Harris, the current US Vice President, has expressed her gratitude for President Joe Biden's endorsement, stating her intention to secure and win the Democratic nomination. Harris emphasized her commitment to uniting the Democratic Party and the nation to defeat Donald Trump and his agenda, Project 2025.

The Biden-Harris campaign, rather than the White House, made this announcement, according to CNN. Harris thanked Biden for their collaboration and highlighted the honor of serving alongside him. She praised Biden's selfless and patriotic decision, noting it exemplifies his lifelong dedication to putting the American people and the country first.

Harris acknowledged the short timeframe until Election Day, only 107 days, underscoring the urgency to consolidate party support. She confidently declared, "Together we will fight. And together we will win."

Immediately following the announcement, Harris made her first direct fundraising appeal via social media. On X, formerly known as Twitter, she urged supporters to contribute, linking to an Act Blue donation page featuring her portrait.

If chosen as the Democratic nominee, Harris, a former prosecutor and senator from California, would become the first black woman to run for the presidency. Her candidacy has garnered support from several progressive leaders.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020, endorsed Harris, calling her a "proven campaigner" and a national leader in consumer protection and abortion access. Representative Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, also expressed her support, pledging to vote for and support Harris in becoming the next president.

Congressman Cori Bush of Missouri, a member of the "squad," affirmed Harris's readiness to lead, stating, "It is clear to me that Vice President Kamala Harris has the vision to continue this legacy, to defeat Donald Trump, and I unequivocally support her for President of the United States." Additionally, Harris received key endorsements from the Congressional Black Caucus PAC and the chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Harris remains determined to unite the party and the country, aiming to build on the work she and Biden have accomplished together. She expressed deep appreciation for Biden's endorsement and the trust placed in her to lead the Democratic effort against Trump.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kamala, Harris, Biden, Democratic

Related Articles:

Kamala Harris Confident in Election Victory as Democrats Prepare Nomination

The Democratic Party is set to nominate its candidate for the US presidential election by August 7 through a virtual voting process, according to Jamie Harrison, the chairman of the party's National Committee

World | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:27

A Presidency Interrupted: Biden's Complex Legacy in the Shadow of Trump

As Joe Biden exits the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump, his legacy as the 46th President of the United States emerges

Novinite Insider » Opinions | July 22, 2024, Monday // 16:24

World Leaders React to Biden's Withdrawal from Presidential Race

A number of world politicians have commented on the unprecedented withdrawal of US President Joe Biden from the race for the White House

World | July 22, 2024, Monday // 09:15

Who is Kamala Harris

After withdrawing from the presidential race, Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate, highlighting his decision to select her as vice president in 2020 as one of his best choices

World | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 21:53

Trump Reacts to Biden's Withdrawal: 'Worst President in History' (UPDATED)

President Donald Trump harshly criticized Biden, stating he would be remembered as the "single worst president" in US history

World | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 21:38

Biden Endorses Kamala Harris for 2024, Calls for Democratic Unity

President Joe Biden announced that he will not seek reelection and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris

World | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 21:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Ukraine's General Zaluzhnyi: 'If You Want Peace, Be Ready For War'

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and now Ukraine's ambassador to the UK

World » Ukraine | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:17

Ukrainian Forces Down Russian Su-25 Fighter Jet Near Pokrovsk

Ukrainian forces have reported the destruction of a Russian Su-25 fighter jet near Pokrovsk, a city in Donetsk

World » Ukraine | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 16:45

Bulgarians Secure Key Leadership Positions in European Parliament Committees

Bulgarian MEPs have made significant gains in the leadership of several European Parliament committees

World » EU | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 15:32

Hungary and Slovakia Demand EU Mediation After Ukraine Halts Russian Oil Imports

Ukraine has halted a third of Russian oil imports to Hungary,

World » Ukraine | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:05

China Brokers Deal Between Hamas and Fatah for Gaza Reconciliation and Transitional Government

Hamas has announced the signing of an agreement with various Palestinian organizations, including its rival Fatah, to pursue "national unity"

World | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:41

North Macedonia's PM: Corridor 8 Project Infeasible, Urges Funds to Bypass Bulgaria and Upgrade Corridor 10

The Republic of North Macedonia's plan for utilizing funds from the EU's Western Balkans growth initiative was prepared two weeks ago

World » Southeast Europe | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria