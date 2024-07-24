Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Morning Turns to Stormy Afternoon Across the Country

Bulgarian Scientists to Study Solar Activity from Antarctica in Groundbreaking Project
Bulgaria's first polar astronomy project will take place in 2024-2025
On Monday morning, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts predominantly sunny weather across most of Bulgaria. As the day progresses, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form, leading to short showers and thunderstorms in some areas. The southern regions will experience more intense weather phenomena, with potential hail. Western parts of the country will see less precipitation. A light to moderate northwest wind is expected, and maximum temperatures will range from 31° to 36°, with Sofia seeing around 32°.
In the mountains, the weather will be sunny in the morning. However, by the afternoon, cumulus clouds will gather, resulting in brief showers and thunderstorms. The Black Sea coast will follow a similar pattern, with cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds developing later in the day. Rain and thunderstorms are anticipated in some areas during the afternoon and evening. The extreme southern coastal regions will remain mostly dry initially, but rain is expected by evening.
This pattern of weather will bring varied conditions across the country, with different regions experiencing different intensities of precipitation and storm activity. Despite the sunny start to the day, those in southern Bulgaria and coastal areas should prepare for potential thunderstorms and rain later in the day.
The air mass over Bulgaria will continue to be unstable today, leading to a yellow code warning for intense rainfall and thunderstorms issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
Torrential rainfall struck the city of Kazanlak this afternoon, leading to significant flooding in one of its major districts
The National Institute of Meteorology has issued a yellow code warning for high temperatures in regions mainly in southern and southeastern Bulgaria.
A total of 981 firefighters and 332 fire trucks responded to 95 incidents, containing wildfires near Harmanli and Otets Paisievo in South Bulgaria, according to the Interior Ministry as of 8:30 p.
On July 18, 2024, Bulgaria will see extremely hot and sunny weather, with atmospheric pressure staying close to the monthly average
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a red warning code for high temperatures across Bulgaria for today
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU