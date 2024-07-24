Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Morning Turns to Stormy Afternoon Across the Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 22, 2024, Monday // 08:16
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Morning Turns to Stormy Afternoon Across the Country @Pixabay

On Monday morning, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts predominantly sunny weather across most of Bulgaria. As the day progresses, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form, leading to short showers and thunderstorms in some areas. The southern regions will experience more intense weather phenomena, with potential hail. Western parts of the country will see less precipitation. A light to moderate northwest wind is expected, and maximum temperatures will range from 31° to 36°, with Sofia seeing around 32°.

In the mountains, the weather will be sunny in the morning. However, by the afternoon, cumulus clouds will gather, resulting in brief showers and thunderstorms. The Black Sea coast will follow a similar pattern, with cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds developing later in the day. Rain and thunderstorms are anticipated in some areas during the afternoon and evening. The extreme southern coastal regions will remain mostly dry initially, but rain is expected by evening.

This pattern of weather will bring varied conditions across the country, with different regions experiencing different intensities of precipitation and storm activity. Despite the sunny start to the day, those in southern Bulgaria and coastal areas should prepare for potential thunderstorms and rain later in the day.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: temperatures, Bulgaria, weather, rain

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Scientists to Study Solar Activity from Antarctica in Groundbreaking Project

Bulgaria's first polar astronomy project will take place in 2024-2025

Society » Education | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Failure to Act Threatens Webit Event, Organizers Claim

Organizers of the Webit conference have expressed serious concerns about a potential international scandal due to the Bulgarian government's inaction, despite the country being designated as a partner for this year’s event

Business | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 15:11

Political Dispute Over Nikolay Nenchev's Temporary Appointment in the Bulgarian Embassy in Ukraine

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has confirmed the appointment of Nikolay Nenchev, the former Minister of Defense, as the temporary manager of Bulgaria's embassy in Ukraine

Politics » Diplomacy | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 12:08

Ministry of Interior Reports No Active Fires in Bulgaria

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that there are currently no active fires within Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

North Macedonia's PM: Corridor 8 Project Infeasible, Urges Funds to Bypass Bulgaria and Upgrade Corridor 10

The Republic of North Macedonia's plan for utilizing funds from the EU's Western Balkans growth initiative was prepared two weeks ago

World » Southeast Europe | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:44

Afternoon Showers and Hail Expected as Yellow Code Issued in Bulgaria

The air mass over Bulgaria will continue to be unstable today, leading to a yellow code warning for intense rainfall and thunderstorms issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Afternoon Showers and Hail Expected as Yellow Code Issued in Bulgaria

The air mass over Bulgaria will continue to be unstable today, leading to a yellow code warning for intense rainfall and thunderstorms issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:02

Torrential Rain Causes Widespread Flooding and Damage in Kazanlak

Torrential rainfall struck the city of Kazanlak this afternoon, leading to significant flooding in one of its major districts

Society » Environment | July 22, 2024, Monday // 16:48

Yellow Code Warning for High Temperatures Issued for Southern and Southeastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology has issued a yellow code warning for high temperatures in regions mainly in southern and southeastern Bulgaria.

Society » Environment | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 08:25

South Bulgaria Wildfires Contained: Evacuations and Injuries Reported

A total of 981 firefighters and 332 fire trucks responded to 95 incidents, containing wildfires near Harmanli and Otets Paisievo in South Bulgaria, according to the Interior Ministry as of 8:30 p.

Society » Environment | July 19, 2024, Friday // 08:17

Extreme Heat Expected Across Bulgaria on July 18

On July 18, 2024, Bulgaria will see extremely hot and sunny weather, with atmospheric pressure staying close to the monthly average

Society » Environment | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 18:32

Record Temperatures in Bulgaria: Red Alert for Extreme Heat

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a red warning code for high temperatures across Bulgaria for today

Society » Environment | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 08:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria