Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Morning Turns to Stormy Afternoon Across the Country

On Monday morning, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts predominantly sunny weather across most of Bulgaria. As the day progresses, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form, leading to short showers and thunderstorms in some areas. The southern regions will experience more intense weather phenomena, with potential hail. Western parts of the country will see less precipitation. A light to moderate northwest wind is expected, and maximum temperatures will range from 31° to 36°, with Sofia seeing around 32°.

In the mountains, the weather will be sunny in the morning. However, by the afternoon, cumulus clouds will gather, resulting in brief showers and thunderstorms. The Black Sea coast will follow a similar pattern, with cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds developing later in the day. Rain and thunderstorms are anticipated in some areas during the afternoon and evening. The extreme southern coastal regions will remain mostly dry initially, but rain is expected by evening.

This pattern of weather will bring varied conditions across the country, with different regions experiencing different intensities of precipitation and storm activity. Despite the sunny start to the day, those in southern Bulgaria and coastal areas should prepare for potential thunderstorms and rain later in the day.