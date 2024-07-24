New Bills from Zelensky Extend Martial Law in Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced new bills to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, seeking to extend martial law and general mobilization for the 12th time
The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the capture of two more villages in Ukraine: Rozovka in the Luhansk region and Peschanoye Nizhnee in the Kharkiv region. This update was reported by TASS and Reuters, although the information has not yet been independently confirmed and there has been no response from Ukrainian officials.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense’s daily briefing, parts of the "West" group have secured these settlements. Over the past week, Russian forces have taken control of several small and largely abandoned settlements in eastern Ukraine. Their main focus has been on advancing in the Donetsk region, with ongoing efforts to capture the cities of New York (formerly Novogrodsk) and Toretsk.
Despite these advances, the Russian military’s operations have been costly in terms of both personnel and equipment. AFP notes that these efforts have yet to result in a major breakthrough that could significantly alter the dynamics on the front lines.
In Yekaterinburg, an American journalist, Evan Gershkovich, was found guilty of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to global news agencies
A new T-shirt featuring Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt, has surfaced on a Russian online store, branded as the "Trump for Russia 2024 T-shirt"
Russia and China have commenced joint military exercises, dubbed Maritime Interaction 2024, in the South China Sea
The United States plans to deploy long-range Tomahawk missiles in Germany
A Moscow court has issued an arrest warrant in absentia for Yulia Navalnaya, accusing her of participating in an extremist community
Switzerland is expanding its sanctions against Russia to align with those adopted by the EU on June 24
