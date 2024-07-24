The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the capture of two more villages in Ukraine: Rozovka in the Luhansk region and Peschanoye Nizhnee in the Kharkiv region. This update was reported by TASS and Reuters, although the information has not yet been independently confirmed and there has been no response from Ukrainian officials.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense’s daily briefing, parts of the "West" group have secured these settlements. Over the past week, Russian forces have taken control of several small and largely abandoned settlements in eastern Ukraine. Their main focus has been on advancing in the Donetsk region, with ongoing efforts to capture the cities of New York (formerly Novogrodsk) and Toretsk.

Despite these advances, the Russian military’s operations have been costly in terms of both personnel and equipment. AFP notes that these efforts have yet to result in a major breakthrough that could significantly alter the dynamics on the front lines.