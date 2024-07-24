Russia Announces Capture of Two Ukrainian Villages

World » RUSSIA | July 22, 2024, Monday // 06:51
Bulgaria: Russia Announces Capture of Two Ukrainian Villages

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the capture of two more villages in Ukraine: Rozovka in the Luhansk region and Peschanoye Nizhnee in the Kharkiv region. This update was reported by TASS and Reuters, although the information has not yet been independently confirmed and there has been no response from Ukrainian officials.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense’s daily briefing, parts of the "West" group have secured these settlements. Over the past week, Russian forces have taken control of several small and largely abandoned settlements in eastern Ukraine. Their main focus has been on advancing in the Donetsk region, with ongoing efforts to capture the cities of New York (formerly Novogrodsk) and Toretsk.

Despite these advances, the Russian military’s operations have been costly in terms of both personnel and equipment. AFP notes that these efforts have yet to result in a major breakthrough that could significantly alter the dynamics on the front lines.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: russina, Ukraine, Luhansk

Related Articles:

New Bills from Zelensky Extend Martial Law in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced new bills to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, seeking to extend martial law and general mobilization for the 12th time

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Ukraine's General Zaluzhnyi: 'If You Want Peace, Be Ready For War'

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and now Ukraine's ambassador to the UK

World » Ukraine | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:17

Hungary and Slovakia Demand EU Mediation After Ukraine Halts Russian Oil Imports

Ukraine has halted a third of Russian oil imports to Hungary,

World » Ukraine | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:05

Bulgaria to Offer Surplus Military Aid to Ukraine

Bulgarian Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov announced that surplus supplies and property, deemed unnecessary for the Bulgarian army after thorough analysis, will be offered as military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 13:26

Political Dispute Over Nikolay Nenchev's Temporary Appointment in the Bulgarian Embassy in Ukraine

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has confirmed the appointment of Nikolay Nenchev, the former Minister of Defense, as the temporary manager of Bulgaria's embassy in Ukraine

Politics » Diplomacy | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 12:08

President Radev Rejects Nikolay Nenchev as Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Citing Lack of Qualifications

President Rumen Radev has stated that Nikolay Nenchev does not possess the necessary qualifications to serve as Bulgaria's ambassador to Ukraine

Politics » Diplomacy | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

US Journalist Evan Gershkovich Sentenced to 16 Years in Russia on Espionage Charges

In Yekaterinburg, an American journalist, Evan Gershkovich, was found guilty of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to global news agencies

World » Russia | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 13:30

Russia Critiques US Politics Following Trump's Assassination Attempt

A new T-shirt featuring Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt, has surfaced on a Russian online store, branded as the "Trump for Russia 2024 T-shirt"

World » Russia | July 15, 2024, Monday // 18:01

Russia and China Launch Joint Naval Exercises in South China Sea

Russia and China have commenced joint military exercises, dubbed Maritime Interaction 2024, in the South China Sea

World » Russia | July 15, 2024, Monday // 13:09

US to Deploy Long-Range Missiles in Germany, Prompting Russian Military Alert

The United States plans to deploy long-range Tomahawk missiles in Germany

World » Russia | July 13, 2024, Saturday // 19:04

Yulia Navalnaya Targeted: Moscow Court Orders Arrest in Absentia

A Moscow court has issued an arrest warrant in absentia for Yulia Navalnaya, accusing her of participating in an extremist community

World » Russia | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 12:09

Swiss Government Tightens Sanctions Against Russia

Switzerland is expanding its sanctions against Russia to align with those adopted by the EU on June 24

World » Russia | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria