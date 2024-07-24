Kyiv Mayor Klitschko Suggests Zelensky May Need Referendum for Peace Deal Approval

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might need to hold a referendum to validate any potential peace agreement to end the war. In an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Klitschko indicated that Zelensky would need to demonstrate that a majority of Ukrainians support the terms of a peace deal, which might involve difficult territorial concessions. "Zelensky will probably have to resort to a referendum; I don't think he can reach such painful and important agreements alone without popular legitimacy," Klitschko said.

Klitschko highlighted the immense challenges Zelensky faces in navigating a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He outlined the tough choices ahead, including whether to continue the war with its associated casualties and destruction or to consider a territorial compromise. Klitschko also noted the potential impact of US politics, especially if Donald Trump were to win the presidency, and the difficulty in justifying any territorial concessions to the Ukrainian public, who have lost many heroes in the conflict. "Whatever step he takes, our president risks committing political suicide," Klitschko added.

Klitschko proposed that establishing a government of national unity, similar to the approach taken in Israel after the Hamas attacks on October 7, could help maintain stability. However, he expressed uncertainty about whether Zelensky would be willing to give up the centralized power granted by martial law, which was implemented following Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

Despite their political rivalry, with speculation about Klitschko's own presidential ambitions, he clarified his relationship with Zelensky. "To be clear, I've always had a good relationship with him; he's the one who's on bad terms with me," Klitschko remarked. He also stated that holding an election at this time would be unwise.

Meanwhile, following a new drone attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for long-range weapons to bolster the city's defenses. In a statement reported by Reuters, Zelensky emphasized the urgent need for these weapons to safeguard both urban areas and front-line forces from ongoing Russian aerial assaults.

This recent attack marked the fifth time in two weeks that Russia has targeted the Ukrainian capital. Despite the persistent threat, Ukrainian air defenses have been effective, intercepting nearly all of the incoming threats. The Ukrainian Air Force reported on its Telegram channel that out of 39 drones and two cruise missiles fired by Russia overnight, 35 drones were destroyed. The assault also affected ten Ukrainian regions.

Zelensky detailed the scale of the attack in a Telegram post, highlighting the use of nearly 40 Shahed drones by the Russian military. He praised the Ukrainian defenders for their success in shooting down most of these drones and stressed the need to target Russian bombers at their bases to enhance Ukraine’s air security.

In his appeal for support, Zelensky argued that long-range capabilities are essential to counter Russian aggression effectively. He stated that such capabilities are crucial not only for defensive purposes but also as a fair response to the terror inflicted by Russian attacks. Zelensky called on Western allies to assist in this regard, urging Britain and other NATO members to advocate for the removal of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons.

The call for deeper strikes into Russian territory has been a recurring theme in Zelensky’s appeals to Western allies. During a recent visit to London, he reiterated the need for expanded strike capabilities, urging Britain to help persuade its partners to lift existing restrictions. While NATO countries have varying conditions regarding the use of donated weapons, some have allowed strikes on Russian territory, whereas the US has imposed restrictions, permitting use only within border areas to target assets directly involved in attacks on Ukraine.