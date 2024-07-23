Czech Helicopter Saves Plovdiv Village of Skutare from Devastating Fire

Yesterday, a fire erupted near the Plovdiv village of Skutare, quickly spreading from the fields at the village's edge across the road and threatening nearby homes, as reported by BNT. The blaze, which originated from a grove near the neighboring village of Rogosh shortly before 4:00 p.m., was exacerbated by strong winds. Within moments, the flames advanced dangerously close to the village's first houses, destroying a garage and causing significant concern among residents.

The swift response from local volunteers was crucial in combating the fire. The village saw dozens of volunteers joining forces to help extinguish the flames. Firefighters from five teams in Plovdiv also arrived promptly, and their efforts were significantly supported by a Czech helicopter, which played a key role in dousing the fire.

Senior Commissioner Vasil Dimov, director of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Protection of the Population in Plovdiv, explained that they maintained continuous communication with the Czech helicopters. Upon receiving the emergency call, they quickly diverted one of the helicopters already nearby to assist. The helicopter was tasked with collecting water from the Maritsa River to combat the spreading fire.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic and terrifying. Katya Todorova, the mayor of Skutare, detailed the rapid escalation of the fire, noting that it engulfed the area within minutes, coming perilously close to residential properties and even causing an explosion of a truck that was parked in the grove. Residents reported that the intensity of the fire made it seem as though the asphalt itself was ablaze.

A resident returning from Plovdiv with his family recounted the frightening experience, likening it to a scene of devastation. The arrival of the Czech helicopter was deemed critical in preventing further disaster. Local residents expressed their gratitude, emphasizing that the intervention of the helicopter was instrumental in saving their village from total destruction.

As the fire was brought under control, efforts to ensure the safety of the village continued. Volunteers and local residents have committed to remaining on duty throughout the evening to monitor the area and prevent any rekindling of the flames. Fire crews will also stay in the village overnight to maintain vigilance and ensure that no further threats arise.