Trump Reacts to Biden's Withdrawal: 'Worst President in History' (UPDATED)

After withdrawing from the presidential race, Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate, highlighting his decision to select her as vice president in 2020 as one of his best choices
In a phone call with CNN shortly after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 race, former President Donald Trump harshly criticized Biden, stating he would be remembered as the "single worst president" in US history. Trump also suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris would be an easier opponent to defeat than Biden.
Donald Trump Jr. has criticized Vice President Kamala Harris following President Joe Biden's endorsement of her for the Democratic nomination. Trump Jr. labeled Harris as "even more liberal and less competent" than Biden, pointing out that she shares Biden's progressive policies while allegedly lacking his effectiveness. He also criticized her handling of border issues, calling it the worst in US history.
Former President Donald Trump also weighed in on Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 race, asserting that Biden was "certainly not fit to serve." Trump claimed that Biden’s presidency was a result of dishonesty, media bias, and a lack of transparency, and he suggested that the damage from Biden’s tenure would be swiftly addressed under his own leadership. Trump further described Biden as the “single worst president by far in the history of our country” during a call with CNN shortly after Biden’s announcement.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed her gratitude to Biden in a social media post following his announcement. Whitmer praised Biden as a "great public servant" and emphasized her commitment to defeating Trump, highlighting Biden's achievements in healthcare, infrastructure, and climate change. She criticized Trump’s policies, stating they were harmful to Michigan families.
Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin also commended Biden for his decision, saying Biden "always put country first." Durbin called for the Democratic Party to unite behind a candidate capable of defeating Trump and pledged his support for the effort.
