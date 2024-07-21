Biden Endorses Kamala Harris for 2024, Calls for Democratic Unity

Who is Kamala Harris
After withdrawing from the presidential race, Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate, highlighting his decision to select her as vice president in 2020 as one of his best choices
President Joe Biden announced that he will not seek reelection and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. In a post on "X", Biden expressed his full support for Harris as the party's nominee, urging Democrats to unite and defeat Trump. He praised his decision to pick Harris as his running mate in 2020, calling it the best decision he has made.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer commended Biden for prioritizing the future of the party and the country. Schumer lauded Biden not only as a great president and legislative leader but also as an exceptional human being. He acknowledged the difficulty of Biden’s decision and celebrated his commitment to the nation and the Democratic Party, calling Biden a true patriot and great American.
A senior Democratic official told US media that with Biden's endorsement of Harris, other veteran Democrats are expected to follow suit. The official emphasized that this moment could be used to unite the party and refocus efforts on the contrast with Donald Trump.
