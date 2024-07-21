BREAKING: Biden Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race! (UPDATED)

Updates:

US President Joe Biden has announced that he will not seek a second term in the upcoming November election. This decision was made public less than a month after his televised debate with Donald Trump, which sparked intense discussions about Biden's capability to serve another four years as president.

Following the debate, numerous congressmen and influential figures within the Democratic Party urged Biden to step down. These calls contributed to his decision to abandon his bid for re-election.

Biden expressed his intention to address the nation later in the week to provide more details. In his letter, Biden wrote, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

This decision comes after weeks of growing concern about the 81-year-old president’s stamina and mental capabilities, sparked by his performance in a televised debate against Donald Trump. The debate led to heated discussions about Biden's ability to campaign effectively and govern the country for another four years. Following the debate, there were increasing calls from congressmen and influential Democratic Party figures for Biden to step down.

Biden’s withdrawal marks a significant moment in US politics, as it is the first time in decades that a sitting president has dropped out of a reelection race. This situation is reminiscent of President Lyndon Johnson’s decision not to seek a second full term in 1968, though Biden’s announcement comes much later in the campaign season. The current political climate, which includes an attempt on Trump’s life, has only intensified the scrutiny on Biden's decision.

Despite the assassination attempt, Biden's support continued to wane among congressional Democrats, who feared a disastrous election outcome that could jeopardize their down-ballot contests as well. Biden’s political career, spanning half a century, now seems to be drawing to a close, with his departure raising questions about his ability to fulfill his presidential duties for the remainder of his term.

Age and concerns about Biden’s mental faculties had been significant liabilities since his first campaign against Trump in 2020. His poor performance at the June 27 CNN debate highlighted these concerns, as Biden appeared to lose his train of thought mid-sentence, contrasting sharply with Trump’s animated, albeit factually questionable, performance. This debate performance shocked Biden’s donors, allies, and the 50 million Americans who watched, leading to a frantic scramble within the White House and his campaign to explain his condition, initially attributing it to a cold, and later to jet lag.

Efforts to reassure Democratic supporters were immediate, with campaign officials holding meetings to calm anxieties and emphasize Biden’s overall presidential record. However, the damage was already done. By the Monday following the debate, discussions about replacing Biden on the ticket had become widespread. The atmosphere in the White House and Biden’s campaign headquarters turned grim, with Biden making brief remarks on the Supreme Court’s immunity decision to assert his control over the situation.

Calls for Biden to drop out grew louder, with Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas being the first to publicly urge him to step down. Major donors, like actor George Clooney, also expressed doubts about Biden’s chances of winning in November, urging the party to choose a new nominee.

Biden initially resisted calls to withdraw, but as pressure mounted from his base and leading Democrats, he began to reconsider. In a July 5 interview, Biden laughed off questions about his future, but days later, he seemed more open to the idea of stepping aside. His eventual contraction of Covid-19 further complicated his campaign.

The assassination attempt on Trump momentarily shifted attention away from Biden’s faltering campaign, but calls for his resignation resumed soon after. High-profile Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, conveyed their concerns to Biden, citing polls that showed he could not win.

A senior Democratic adviser noted Biden’s increasing receptiveness to stepping down, indicating a shift in his stance from skepticism about Vice President Kamala Harris’s chances to considering her viability as a candidate.

After announcing his decision to withdraw from the presidential race, President Joe Biden received an outpouring of responses from political leaders and allies. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin praised Biden for prioritizing the nation’s interests, stating that the Democratic Party now needs to rally behind a candidate capable of defeating Donald Trump and steering the country forward. Durbin expressed his commitment to supporting this effort.

In a personal and emotional address, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison reflected on Biden’s contributions, describing him as a transformational leader and a man of deep integrity. Harrison conveyed his ongoing support for Biden and expressed confidence that the party will navigate this transition together.

Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin, who is running for Senate, lauded Biden’s extensive record of service. She highlighted his achievements as a senator, vice president, and president, and called on all Americans to unite in defense of democracy by electing a Democratic president this November. Slotkin did not specifically address Biden's endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Senator John Hickenlooper from Colorado joined the chorus of praise for Biden, emphasizing the President’s long-standing commitment to putting the country first. Hickenlooper described Biden’s presidency as monumental, likening it to the impact of Roosevelt and Johnson, and expressed gratitude for Biden’s decades of service.

First Lady Jill Biden showed her support by reposting Biden’s announcement on Instagram, accompanied by a heart emoji, signaling her emotional backing of his decision. Jill Biden is expected to lead the U.S. delegation to the Paris Olympics later this week.

In contrast, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a prominent Republican, has called for Biden to resign immediately, arguing that if Biden is unfit to run for president, he should not continue serving in office. Johnson criticized Biden’s decision as insufficient and urged for a swift transition.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a former presidential candidate himself, commended Biden as one of the most consequential presidents in US history. Buttigieg praised Biden’s leadership and expressed pride in serving under him, while appearing alongside Kamala Harris at a recent fundraiser.

Cedric Richmond, Biden’s campaign co-chair, supported the President’s endorsement of Harris, stating that Biden’s decision to step aside was in line with his commitment to country and history. Richmond acknowledged that while the campaign needs to adjust, Biden’s choice to back Harris was the right move.

Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii has endorsed Kamala Harris as Biden’s successor, praising her role in the administration and her readiness to lead. Hirono expressed enthusiasm for supporting Harris in the upcoming election and continuing the progress achieved during Biden’s presidency.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also voiced his support for Biden’s decision, stating that it was in the best interest of both the country and the Democratic Party. Beshear thanked Biden for his leadership and contributions, calling for national unity moving forward.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis expressed his gratitude for Biden’s decades of service and the positive impact he has made. Polis’s message underscored the respect and appreciation for Biden’s long-standing dedication to public service.

A senior campaign adviser revealed that Biden’s final decision to withdraw was made in the last 48 hours, following consultations with family and key advisors. Biden, who was recovering from Covid-19 at his beach home in Rehoboth, Delaware, did not have an in-person meeting with his team but was thoroughly reviewing the data. The adviser noted that Biden recognized the potential challenges his continued candidacy could pose to the ticket and to defeating Trump.