Twelve Years On: Two Perpetrators Still at Large in Burgas Airport Bombing

Society » INCIDENTS | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 15:30
Twelve years after the attack at Burgas Airport, two of the perpetrators remain at large. On the anniversary of the incident, a memorial service was held at the site of the explosion to honor the victims.

On July 18, 2012, a bus transporting Israeli tourists was bombed, resulting in nearly 40 injuries and six fatalities, including a Bulgarian bus driver. The ceremony was attended by the victims' relatives, who paid their respects with candles and wreaths.

The investigation revealed that three Lebanese individuals were behind the attack. One of them died in the explosion, while the other two fled the country using false identities. They have been sentenced to life in prison in absentia.

The attack

The Burgas bus bombing on July 18, 2012, was a devastating terrorist attack that took place at the Burgas Airport in Bulgaria. The explosion targeted a bus carrying Israeli tourists, killing six people, including a Bulgarian driver, and injuring nearly 40 others. The bomb was hidden in a suitcase and detonated remotely, causing a tragic scene at the airport's parking lot.

The attack was orchestrated by three Lebanese operatives linked to Hezbollah. While one of the attackers died in the explosion, the other two managed to escape using false identities. They were later tried in absentia and sentenced to life in prison. The bombing was believed to be in retaliation for Israeli military actions in Lebanon and Syria, underscoring the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

In the aftermath, there was significant international response. The Israeli government condemned the attack and called for greater global cooperation to combat terrorism. Bulgaria stepped up its security measures and sought international help to track down the fugitives. The European Union and the United States also engaged in discussions about enhancing counter-terrorism efforts and intelligence sharing.

Every year, memorial services are held to honor the victims of the Burgas attack. Families of the deceased, along with dignitaries, gather at the site to light candles and lay wreaths, ensuring that the memory of those lost is preserved. Despite the passage of time, the pursuit of justice for the victims continues, with authorities still searching for the remaining perpetrators. The attack remains a stark reminder of the persistent threat of international terrorism and the need for continued vigilance.

