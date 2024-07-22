New Rules in Bulgaria: Vehicle Inspection Stations Without REAAA Connectivity to Shut Down

Starting Monday, July 22, 2024, technical inspection points in Bulgaria that are not connected to the Regional Executive Agency "Automobile Administration" (REAAA) will cease operations.

As of now, 964 inspection points are successfully transmitting data automatically, while 8 are only partially connected, and 96 remain unconnected, according to reports from BNT. Beginning from midnight on July 21, only electronically submitted data will be accepted. Inspection points without connected devices will be unable to conduct technical inspections or issue vehicle condition documents.

The change comes as part of a quality control initiative introduced with amendments to Ordinance No. H-32 in October 2023. These amendments mandate that approved software must be used to ensure that measurement results from devices are sent electronically to the REAAA during inspections.