New Rules in Bulgaria: Vehicle Inspection Stations Without REAAA Connectivity to Shut Down

Society | July 22, 2024, Monday // 07:47
Bulgaria: New Rules in Bulgaria: Vehicle Inspection Stations Without REAAA Connectivity to Shut Down

Starting Monday, July 22, 2024, technical inspection points in Bulgaria that are not connected to the Regional Executive Agency "Automobile Administration" (REAAA) will cease operations.

As of now, 964 inspection points are successfully transmitting data automatically, while 8 are only partially connected, and 96 remain unconnected, according to reports from BNT. Beginning from midnight on July 21, only electronically submitted data will be accepted. Inspection points without connected devices will be unable to conduct technical inspections or issue vehicle condition documents.

The change comes as part of a quality control initiative introduced with amendments to Ordinance No. H-32 in October 2023. These amendments mandate that approved software must be used to ensure that measurement results from devices are sent electronically to the REAAA during inspections.

Bulgaria Thanked Czech and Spanish Teams for Firefighting Aid

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov expressed profound gratitude to the military and firefighting teams from the Czech Republic and Spain for their invaluable assistance in battling the widespread fires in Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 16:42

British Band TesseracT For the First Time in Bulgaria Next Year

In the midst of the current concert season, comes the news that British progressive metal heroes TesseracT will be coming to our country for their first concert at the Pirotska 5 Event Center in the winter of 2025.

Society | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 16:20

Bulgarian Math Team Wins 5 Medals at International Olympiad in Great Britain

The Bulgarian mathematics team returned with 5 medals and one certificate of honor from the International Olympiad in Great Britain

Society » Education | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 15:43

Local Water Sources Depleting: 10-15 Villages in Varna Region on Water Rationing

Every day, 10-15 villages in the Varna region experience water shortages due to the depletion of local water sources, exacerbated by high temperatures and a lack of rainfall over the past month

Society | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:15

Surviving Lightning in Stara Planina: Boy in Good Condition Despite Tragic Loss

The 13-year-old boy who survived the lightning strike in Stara Planina is in good condition and was brought to the "St. George" University Hospital in Plovdiv last night,

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 14:08

Greek Media Express Gratitude to Bulgarian Firefighters for Their Crucial Role in Containing Fires

The Greek media have expressed their gratitude towards the Bulgarian firefighters who contributed significantly to firefighting efforts in Greece

Society » Incidents | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:48
