Spanish Planes Join Bulgarian Firefighting Efforts Near Voden Village

Two Spanish firefighting planes have joined the effort to control the blaze near the Bulgarian village of Voden. The Spanish aircraft, each capable of carrying six tons of water per flight, have been filling their reservoirs at the Malko Sharkovo dam. Their addition to the firefighting team is seen as crucial in tackling the ongoing fire.

In addition to the Spanish planes, four helicopters and ground crews are actively involved in fighting the flames. The collaborative effort aims to contain the fire and prevent further damage to the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the first of several containers for displaced residents has arrived in Voden. Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that containers for temporary accommodation would also be delivered to the villages of Voden and Kraynovo by the end of the day. A total of 15 containers, suitable for living with two rooms and bathrooms, are being provided by the General Directorate of Fire Safety from various locations across the country.

Acting Minister of the Interior Kalin Stoyanov confirmed that the containers are being placed on leveled grounds and will be distributed based on the needs of the displaced residents. He assured that there will be enough accommodation for everyone, following a thorough assessment and list preparation conducted in recent days.