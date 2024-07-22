Spanish Planes Join Bulgarian Firefighting Efforts Near Voden Village

Society » INCIDENTS | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 15:01
Bulgaria: Spanish Planes Join Bulgarian Firefighting Efforts Near Voden Village

Two Spanish firefighting planes have joined the effort to control the blaze near the Bulgarian village of Voden. The Spanish aircraft, each capable of carrying six tons of water per flight, have been filling their reservoirs at the Malko Sharkovo dam. Their addition to the firefighting team is seen as crucial in tackling the ongoing fire.

In addition to the Spanish planes, four helicopters and ground crews are actively involved in fighting the flames. The collaborative effort aims to contain the fire and prevent further damage to the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the first of several containers for displaced residents has arrived in Voden. Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that containers for temporary accommodation would also be delivered to the villages of Voden and Kraynovo by the end of the day. A total of 15 containers, suitable for living with two rooms and bathrooms, are being provided by the General Directorate of Fire Safety from various locations across the country.

Acting Minister of the Interior Kalin Stoyanov confirmed that the containers are being placed on leveled grounds and will be distributed based on the needs of the displaced residents. He assured that there will be enough accommodation for everyone, following a thorough assessment and list preparation conducted in recent days.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Spanish, voden, fire, containers

Related Articles:

Czech Helicopter Saves Plovdiv Village of Skutare from Devastating Fire

|

Bulgarian Firefighters Prepare as Greek Wildfire Approaches Border; Crete Hit by Earthquake

|

Decreasing Fires Across Bulgaria: Focus Shifts to Complex Situations in Voden and Studena

|

Panic in Voden: Bulgarian Village Faces Devastating Fire as Residents Evacuate (VIDEO)

|

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Calls for Aid as Fires Threaten Yambol Villages

|

New Hotline Established as Bulgaria Battles Forest Fires

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Czech Helicopter Saves Plovdiv Village of Skutare from Devastating Fire

Yesterday, a fire erupted near the Plovdiv village of Skutare, quickly spreading from the fields at the village's edge across the road and threatening nearby homes

Society » Incidents | July 22, 2024, Monday // 07:09

Twelve Years On: Two Perpetrators Still at Large in Burgas Airport Bombing

Twelve years after the attack at Burgas Airport, two of the perpetrators remain at large

Society » Incidents | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 15:30

Bulgarian Firefighters Prepare as Greek Wildfire Approaches Border; Crete Hit by Earthquake

The fire in Greece has now reached within a kilometer of the Bulgarian border

Society » Incidents | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 12:20

Decreasing Fires Across Bulgaria: Focus Shifts to Complex Situations in Voden and Studena

The partial state of emergency declared by the mayor remains in effect in seven villages within the border municipality of Bolyarovo as efforts to combat the fire near the Bulgarian village of Voden continue

Society » Incidents | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 12:07

Turkey Sends Aid as Bulgaria Battles Devastating Fires

Bulgaria is facing severe wildfires and has sought help from Turkey to combat the blazes

Society » Incidents | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 23:58

Panic in Voden: Bulgarian Village Faces Devastating Fire as Residents Evacuate (VIDEO)

The village of Voden in the Bolyarovo municipality of the Yambol region is currently facing a devastating fire

Society » Incidents | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria