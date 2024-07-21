Turkey's Erdogan Threatens to Build Naval Base in Northern Cyprus

World | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 14:33
Bulgaria: Turkey's Erdogan Threatens to Build Naval Base in Northern Cyprus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey is prepared to establish a naval base in northern Cyprus if necessary, according to Reuters and the Anadolu Agency. Erdogan made this statement following his attendance at a military parade in Nicosia, marking the 50th anniversary of Turkey's military intervention on the island.

During his return flight from Cyprus, Erdogan emphasized that Ankara remains committed to recognizing the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and pursuing a two-state solution. He asserted that Turkey could develop a naval base and facilities in the north if required, and criticized Greece for allegedly seeking to establish a similar base on the island.

Erdogan highlighted Turkey’s ongoing construction projects in Northern Cyprus, including the new presidency and parliament buildings, contrasting them with Greece's efforts to build a military base. He reiterated that Turkey sees no possibility of resuming international negotiations on Cyprus unless both sides are on equal footing.

The conflict dates back to 1974 when Greek Cypriot nationalists and the then-ruling junta in Athens sought to unite Cyprus with Greece. Turkey intervened militarily on July 20, 1974, to prevent this unification, leading to the island's division. The Greek side describes the intervention as an invasion, while Turkey terms it as a "Cyprus peace operation."

In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was declared in the northern part of the island, which remains recognized only by Turkey. Currently, Turkey maintains over 35,000 troops in the northern region.

