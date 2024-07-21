Bulgarian Driver Nikola Tsolov Triumphs in Formula 3 Long Race

Nikola Tsolov of Bulgaria achieved his first Formula 3 main event win by clinching victory in the long race at the Hungaroring circuit in Hungary. This marks Tsolov’s third win at this level.

Starting from the second position on the grid, Tsolov swiftly moved into the lead by overtaking his teammate Laurens van Hoepen in the initial moments of the race. Although Van Hoepen increased the pressure towards the end, Tsolov managed to maintain his lead and secure the win. Van Hoepen finished in second place, while Mexico’s Noel Leon took third. Leonardo Fornaroli and Christian Mansell rounded out the top five, finishing in fourth and fifth respectively.

With this win, Tsolov has advanced to eighth place in the overall Formula 3 standings with 75 points, trailing 44 points behind the leader Gabriele Mini, who ended the race in 12th place. Luke Browning, currently in second place, is four points behind Mini, and Arvid Lindblad holds third place, six points off the lead.

Previously, Tsolov had earned two victories in sprint races in Monaco and Austria. Among his peers, only Lindblad has more wins this season, with a total of four—two in sprint races and two in main events.

The Formula 3 season will continue next week at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. However, Tsolov will be unable to compete at this track due to a penalty received earlier in the year from his participation in Eurocup-3 at Spa.