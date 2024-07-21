New German Trains Delayed in Bulgaria: Passengers Stuck in Heat with Old Passenger Cars
The new passenger cars recently delivered from Germany to Bulgaria have been temporarily taken out of service, BNT reported. This situation resulted in the high-speed train from Burgas using older, non-air-conditioned passenger cars instead.
Passengers waiting at the Burgas train station faced significant delays, with the Burgas-Sofia train departing 82 minutes behind schedule. Many were left frustrated as they endured the intense heat while waiting, with some expressing their discontent at the lack of air conditioning and the poor condition of the train.
Asen Asenov, a passenger, voiced his frustration in front of BNT: "There was a 2-hour delay. This is not right. What is this, BDZ? How many people are we here? At least a thousand people are hanging in this heat—40 degrees—how long will we have to wait?"
Others, like Toni Petrova, were dismayed to find that their train, instead of being one of the new, comfortable ones, was an older model with basic amenities. "We have tickets. We bought them 4 days ago, and suddenly the train isn't one of those new, nice carriages but an old one with first and second class. It’s unbearable inside,” she said.
Maria Harizanova, another passenger, struggled with the heat, noting her health condition. “To support her here and to be able to breathe. I'm not well with my thyroid and I'm just going crazy. I’ve been sick twice already. My husband pours water on me,” she explained.
Darina Hristozova, who had traveled from Plovdiv, added that while the air conditioning worked in the first carriage, it was malfunctioning in several other carriages of the new trains.
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) explained that the delay was due to waiting for a locomotive from another delayed train. The company also clarified that the new passenger cars are undergoing more frequent inspections and maintenance due to the extreme temperatures. BDZ expects these inspections to be completed within two days, after which the new cars will resume service.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Twelve Years On: Two Perpetrators Still at Large in Burgas Airport Bombing
Twelve years after the attack at Burgas Airport, two of the perpetrators remain at large
Spanish Planes Join Bulgarian Firefighting Efforts Near Voden Village
Two Spanish firefighting planes have joined the effort to control the blaze near the Bulgarian village of Voden
Bulgarian Firefighters Prepare as Greek Wildfire Approaches Border; Crete Hit by Earthquake
The fire in Greece has now reached within a kilometer of the Bulgarian border
Decreasing Fires Across Bulgaria: Focus Shifts to Complex Situations in Voden and Studena
The partial state of emergency declared by the mayor remains in effect in seven villages within the border municipality of Bolyarovo as efforts to combat the fire near the Bulgarian village of Voden continue
Yellow Code Warning for High Temperatures Issued for Southern and Southeastern Bulgaria
The National Institute of Meteorology has issued a yellow code warning for high temperatures in regions mainly in southern and southeastern Bulgaria.
South Bulgaria Wildfires Contained: Evacuations and Injuries Reported
A total of 981 firefighters and 332 fire trucks responded to 95 incidents, containing wildfires near Harmanli and Otets Paisievo in South Bulgaria, according to the Interior Ministry as of 8:30 p.